Sideline Reporter Eleonora Incardona putting finishing touches on beach vacation before covering the World Cup

Last summer Eleonora Incardona invaded the U.S. for something called the Club World Cup. I couldn’t begin to tell you anything about the tournament other than it was a big opportunity for the Italian sideline reporter.

The 36-year-old traveled to several cities during her visit reminding us all about the possibilities of sideline reporting performed at the highest of levels. They have that figured out in Italy. She’s one of several soccer reporters proving it’s not that complicated.

The only question when she left following the Club World Cup was, would Eleonara be back for the World Cup this summer? The answer to that is yes, even if Italy won’t be. They missed out on their third consecutive World Cup, but no Italy, no problem for this sideline reporter.

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A couple of weeks ago, she started the countdown with an announcement on social media and wrote in part, "FIFA WORLD CUP can't wait! See you in America."

With the start of the World Cup just a few days away now, let’s go to El Gouna, Red Sea. That's where Eleonora, who had no problem shoving haters into lockers for calling her coverage last summer for DAZN Italy too sexy, is putting the finishing touches on a beach vacation.

She’s burned, she’s happy, she looks as prepared as one can be for another invasion of the U.S. that’s going to once again drive home how much fun sports are supposed to be.

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There's no confusion about what Eleonora Incardona is bringing to the table during the World Cup. She's going to bring energy, she's going to have a great time, and even if you're not into soccer at all, you're going to check in on her to see what she's up to throughout the tournament.

That's how you go from a star in the soccer world to a much bigger pop culture success. She's well on her way and getting the call despite her national team missing out is all you need to know.

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