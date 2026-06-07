Taylor Swift's courtside chair from Cavs-Knicks playoff game is up for auction for thousands of dollars

If you've ever dreamed of owning a courtside seat to an NBA playoff game, today might be your lucky day.

Well, not an actual courtside seat. But it used to be!

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Still not interested? OK, let's sweeten the deal.

Not only was this particular chair once stationed courtside at Rocket Arena during the Eastern Conference Finals, but it was also occupied by one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.

Now we're talking.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are auctioning off the seat Taylor Swift sat in during Game 3 of their playoff series against the New York Knicks, and as of Sunday afternoon, bidding had already climbed to nearly $5,000 with a full week still remaining in the auction.

That means one lucky fan could soon own the very chair that once supported the global superstar while she joined her fiancé Travis Kelce to cheer on the Cavs.

Unfortunately for Cleveland (and Swift and Kelce), the seat was not good luck. The Cavs lost Game 3, 121-108. Then they lost Game 4 — getting swept right out of the playoffs.

According to the auction listing, Swift's chair comes with authentication verifying that she actually occupied the seat during Game 3. The bidding is scheduled to close on June 14.

But Taylor's chair isn't the only piece of furniture looking for a new home.

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The Cavaliers are also auctioning off seats featuring butt prints from Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet, two of the Knicks' most famous celebrity supporters.

How embarrassing for Cleveland.

Imagine getting steamrolled 4-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals, then spending your offseason selling the seats opposing fans sat in while they watched it happen.

To be fair, somebody is almost certainly going to pay a ridiculous amount of money for Swift's chair. With a week left in the auction, the final number could get much, much higher.

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The Knicks, meanwhile, are still chasing a championship with a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers are on vacation until the fall.

But as the old saying goes: If you can't beat 'em... authenticate the chair they sat in and sell it to the highest bidder.