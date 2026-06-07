WWE's Liv Morgan flying off the top rope for bikini season, Emily Elizabeth living a daydream & weekend meat

It's the first Sunday of June, and it's only right that we get this morning's Screencaps off on the right foot with someone who is ready for bikini season. That's Liv Morgan.

I'm not going to pretend that I tune into wrestling every week, I don't. Or that I follow along with the current storylines. I don't do that either. But I don’t have to do that to know some of the biggest names in wrestling, especially in the WWE.

They have stars whose reach is well outside the action in the ring. I think it's safe to say that WWE women's world champion Liv Morgan, who is holding the belt for the third time, falls into that category.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

In between assisting her on-screen romantic partner Dominik Mysterio in his opening round of the King of the Ring tournament in Italy, Liv found time during the WWE European Summer Tour to go swimming with the girls and punch the clock on bikini season.

That's what this time of year is all about. The sun is out, the temperatures are getting hotter, and it's good for the soul to find some water, shut the world off and get yourself mentally prepared for whatever nonsense is waiting on Monday morning.

The Golden Knights avoided handing the Stanley Cup to the Hurricanes

The story of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final should have been Mitch Marner's hat trick in the second period as the Golden Knights cruised to an easy win. He scored the fastest hat trick in Stanley Cup Final history. But it's not the story of Game 3.

The story turned into Vegas nearly blowing the game after the Carolina Hurricanes put three in the net in just 39 seconds before forcing double overtime. Had the Hurricanes won the game, I was prepared to hand them a "team of destiny" title.

They won Game 2 in overtime after a late comeback and being dominated for most of the game. Even though they pulled that off, I admit I was about to turn Game 3 off until Carolina scored their first goal.

They quickly added a second and, before I knew it, they had scored a third. I still had some doubts, then they forced overtime with four goals in the third period after Vegas had put four goals on the board in the second.

ARE TEAMS THAT INSIST ON SINGING 'SWEET CAROLINE' DURING GAMES THE WORST THING IN SPORTS?

The Golden Knights are up 2-1 in the series, but they have to figure out a way to put the Hurricanes away when they jump out to a lead. Right now, no lead is safe and that includes the 2-1 Final lead.

Nightcaps Steve larger clip

- Matt from Palm Beach Gardens writes:

Something the latest generation of football fans will never see and maybe didn’t notice in the clip of Steve Largents 2 catches to pick up 42 yards. That game vs Green Bay was being played in Milwaukee at County Stadium. Where both teams shared the same sideline on the same side of the field (you can see it in the clip).

Can you even imagine two NFL teams having to stand side by side on the same sideline this fall? Seems ridiculous. Even better - in many of those games the infield clay for the Brewers would also be part of the playing field.

SeanJo

Thanks for reaching out Matt. I assume you meant Screencaps and the Steve Largent in the subject of your email, but most of the time, I print them as they come in.

Anyway, to the matter at hand. There are a lot of things we're not going to see in the NFL these days. Teams sharing a sideline and the infield from a dual use stadium are two great examples.

Weekend Meat

- Bob writes:

Hey Sean, greetings from North Las Vegas, weather in the low 90s, nice patio weather for the weekend.

Did a rack of baby backs and paired with coleslaw and spiced apples for Saturday. Sunday was salmon with a Hawaiian marinate, wax beans and garlic bread.

Sean love all content keep up the awesome work!

GO PACK GO!

Idaho Story

- Eric writes:

I was reading your "reporting" on Fox News about the Idaho teens and a possible Sasquatch sighting.

The entire time I read the article I keep asking myself, where are the pictures?

We ask know kids these days film everything, always have their phones in hand.

But but one published photo from a group of ten teens. Doesn't that seem a little off to you?

Thanks for reading

SeanJo

I've wondered the same thing myself. There are cameras in every person's pocket these days and they didn’t get a single picture of the alleged group of Sasquatches.

Orlando Police Officers

- Barry writes:

Regarding the story https://www.foxnews.com/outkick-culture/orlando-police-officers-facing-unprofessionalism-claims-letting-women-bikinis-dance-twerk:

What should the police have done? If they removed her from the golf cart, then they get in trouble for touching girls that are only dancing. What did you expect to happen at a Caribbean Carnival Festival?

They were thrown into a lose-lose situation. Did you expect them to act like the Royal Guardsmen?

I usually agree with Outback. This is just like the Democrats. Blame the police.

SeanJo

Thanks for reaching out Barry. I don't know that I was critical of the officers here, but I do know I also usually agree with Outback.

MADISON BEER PUT JUSTIN HERBERT IN NEW STEAMY MUSIC VIDEO, XANDRA POHL THREW OUT FIRST PITCH & GRILLING SEASON

This is what I get for trying to find some light in all the darkness

- James writes:

https://www.foxnews.com/outkick-culture/pizza-hut-employee-allegedly-spit-curb-stomped-couple-order-mix

I never do this reach out to the author thing, but damn. Romanticizing a "curb stomp?" Read the comments section of your article. The sentiment is clear. If this is what you were going for, it's pretty jacked up.

- Wendy writes:

Was this a joke? If not, you are a moron.

- Pale Owl writes:

Of course you would side with the criminals... pos

- Mary writes:

Are you kidding?? Something beautiful about the couple sticking together?

Disgusting to say that about these losers!!

SeanJo

I would never romanticize curb-stomping. I am a moron and I wasn’t siding with the criminals. I was finding a small piece of light in an otherwise dark situation. It wasn’t necessarily about the people involved. I thought that was obvious, maybe not. Thanks for reaching out.

##########

That's all I have this week. I hope you've spent some time near some water this weekend. I put in a few hours on Friday and Saturday evening. It's a good way to get mentally prepared for whatever nonsense is headed your way on Monday morning.

I also was dragged out to the mall yesterday for a few hours by my wife. I survived, but couldn’t stop thinking about hearing that malls were dead. That place was packed. There people everywhere, emotional support dogs taking dumps on the floor, and everything.

Are malls actually dead or are they back?

Keep sending your meat and whatever else you'd like my way. The inbox is open at sean.joseph@outkick.com . You can also follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram if you'd like. Feel free to slide into the DMs.

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