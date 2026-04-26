Deion Sanders sends message to Diego Pavia after Heisman finalist goes undrafted in 2026 NFL Draft

Deion Sanders knows a thing or two about the NFL Draft not going the way you expect. So when Diego Pavia’s name never got called this weekend, Coach Prime made sure the former Vanderbilt quarterback heard from someone who’s been there.

Or rather, someone who’s son has been there.

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"I BELIEVE IN YOU MY MAN!" Sanders wrote on X. "Stay strong and don’t let up. Show them what time it is and never allow them to forget. Much Love & God bless you."

It’s a pretty strong vote of confidence — and one Pavia probably needed after the last few days.

Just months ago, the Vanderbilt standout was one of the best players in college football. Pavia threw for 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns during a breakout 2025 season that earned him a trip to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

And yet, when the 2026 NFL Draft came and went, Pavia never heard his name called.

That’s not something you see often. The last Heisman finalist to go undrafted was Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch in 2014. And you’re looking at only a handful over the last three decades.

To be fair, there were concerns.

Pavia measured in at just 5-foot-10, and at 24 years old, he’s already older than many incoming rookies. Teams have also reportedly questioned his temperament — something that became part of his flashy on-field persona over the past couple of seasons.

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Still, the production was there. The accolades were there. And usually, that’s enough to at least hear your name on Day 3.

Sanders, of course, understands how unpredictable the draft process can be.

His son, Shedeur Sanders, was widely projected as a first-round pick before sliding all the way to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft. That fall turned into one of the biggest talking points of that draft cycle, and it clearly stuck with Deion.

So when Pavia found himself in a similar — albeit more extreme — situation, Coach Prime stepped in to improve morale.

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Now, the path forward is uncertain for Pavia. Whether that means catching on as an undrafted free agent, earning a camp invite or taking a less conventional route to the league, he’s got work to do.

But at the very least, he’s got one very high-profile believer in his corner.