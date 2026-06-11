ESPN analyst no fan of Taylor Swift, calls her a fake Knicks fan: 'Get out of here'

The Swifties are coming for Monica McNutt.

Pop singer Taylor Swift made an appearance at Madison Square Garden during Game 4 of the NBA Finals and drew plenty of attention Wednesday night, including a pointed jab from McNutt, the ESPN personality.

As the Madison Square Garden jumbotron found the pop superstar among a celebrity-filled crowd that included Timothee Chalamet, Larry David and Ben Stiller, McNutt gave a less-than-warm welcome.

The Knicks radio analyst and ESPN personality went a step further, questioning Swift's fandom.

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"Is that Taylor Swift? She's not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl," McNutt said.

McNutt's comments contrasted with the reception Swift received from the Madison Square Garden crowd, which largely cheered when the singer appeared on the arena's video board.

Celebrities flocked to the matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, but Swift was arguably the biggest star in attendance.

Courtside seats remained packed with celebrities, including Tracy Morgan, Rainn Wilson, Jimmy Fallon, Jerry Seinfeld and Kevin Jonas.

Swift has attended Knicks games at Madison Square Garden dating back to 2014 and has previously posed with former Knicks stars Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire. She also wore a "Stevie Knicks" shirt, a play on Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks that she wore alongside sisters Este and Alana Haim on Wednesday.

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Next to McNutt, play-by-play announcer Tyler Murray saw things differently.

Instead of questioning Swift's allegiance, Murray quickly pulled out his phone and snapped a photo to send to his wife.

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McNutt's reaction came as the Knicks were being routed on their home floor before eventually authoring the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

The Spurs dictated the pace from the outset, carving up the Knicks' defense throughout the first half. By halftime, San Antonio had built a 76-49 lead.

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The night appeared headed toward disaster for New York, but the Knicks stormed back in the second half and erased the 29-point deficit, completing the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, winning 107-106.

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