Kyle Busch's widow reveals the bedside promise she made to her husband hours before his death

Samantha Busch, the widow of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, revealed the one promise she made to him in the hospital last month, hours before his stunning death.

Busch, 41, died May 21 after a battle with pneumonia turned into sepsis. The two-time NASCAR champion collapsed during a simulator session ahead of the Coca-Cola 600, and was rushed to the hospital. He died the next day.

Samantha and Kyle were married 15 years, and have two children — Brexton and Lennix. Brexton Busch, 11, is an up-and-coming racer, and has started to make some noise over the past few years. Earlier this week, he returned to racing at Charlotte, finishing second in Tuesday's Summer Shootout.

Helping Brexton on and around the track, Samantha said, was part of her bedside promise to Kyle.

KYLE BUSCH'S SON SUFFERS HEARTBREAK IN EMOTIONAL RETURN TO RACING AFTER FATHER'S STUNNING DEATH

"I promised him that I would do everything I could to help our children pursue their dreams no matter what. For Brexton, that dream is racing," she said in a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday night.

"It wasn’t a dream Kyle chose for him. It was something they shared. They spent countless hours talking about race cars, working together, dreaming together, and building a bond around something they both genuinely loved. Racing is what lights Brexton up and as long as it’s the dream in his heart, I’ll be right there beside him, cheering him on every step of the way.

"Every time we get to the track, we’re reminded that a piece of our team is missing. The person who should be standing beside us isn’t there. That part is heartbreaking. But it’s also where we feel closest to him, surrounded by the memories, the people, and the dreams he helped build.

"So, we race on."

Kyle Busch and his son raced against each other this year

Busch was a two-time Cup champion and undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer. He'd been in the Cup Series since 2004, making 762 career starts with 63 wins.

NASCAR CHAMPION KYLE BUSCH’S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED BY FAMILY

The 41-year-old won the championship in 2015 and 2019, and had 234 victories across all three NASCAR national series.

Busch is the all-time record-holder for wins in both the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (102) and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (69).

Earlier this year, Kyle and Brexton raced against each other for the first time in the Tulsa Shootout:

Two weeks later, Busch started on the pole in the Daytona 500.

Days after the NASCAR legend died, team owner Richard Childress suspended the use of the No. 8, saying it would only come back if and when Brexton wanted it.

"The No. 8 is reserved and ready for Brexton Busch when he is ready to go NASCAR racing," the team said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Brexton can compete in the NASCAR Truck Series as early as 16. He cannot turn laps in a Cup car until he's 18.

Given who his parents are, I wouldn't bet against him.