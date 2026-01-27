College football star dismisses height concerns ahead of Senior Bowl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Diego Pavia was a Heisman Trophy finalist in his last year with the Vanderbilt Commodores, and he is now looking ahead to a potential NFL career in the next few months.

As NFL scouts and media descended on the Senior Bowl this week, Pavia’s measurables were recorded. He was listed at 5-foot-9 7/8 and 198 pounds.

Height is something that doesn’t necessarily define a player’s career, but it is something teams take into account when making their draft selections. The average height for an NFL quarterback is somewhere between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-3. Bryce Young and Kyler Murray are among the smallest quarterbacks in the NFL at 5-foot-10.

Pavia didn’t seem to be too concerned with his vitals when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

"Yeah, my size has been doubted my whole life," he said, via AL.com. "I feel like the only thing the NFL cares about is can you win, and I view myself as a winner. I’ve been fortunate with all these great teams that I’ve had — we’ve never had a losing season. So that’s something to look forward to, I hope, for the rest of my career, that’s how it’s going to be.

"I feel like God has blessed me in so many ways to be a connector, and I feel like that’s one of my superpowers that I’ve got — I can connect. We unite, and then once you unite, you want to play for one another, and once you give 120% effort, there’s no one that can stop your team."

Heart and hustle are something Pavia showed during his time with Vanderbilt.

He had 2,293 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes in 2024 during his first season with Vanderbilt following his transfer from New Mexico State. Vanderbilt was 7-6 and delivered a major win over Alabama.

In 2025, Vanderbilt was 10-3 and nearly made the College Football Playoff. Pavia earned a spot as a Heisman finalist with 3,539 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes.