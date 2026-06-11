Paige Spiranac back on the golf course working on her swing, Elizabeth Hurley in a birthday bikini & more meat

Welcome to day two of my relief appearance this week. For those who missed it yesterday, Joe is on a business trip. He'll be back on Friday, and I'm sure he'll have plenty of content to share from his travels.

Until then, we have business of our own to conduct in the form of Thursday Screencaps. We're going to get started today with the one and only Paige Spiranac.

Paige was back on the golf course on Wednesday working on her swing and that means one thing: content, content, content. Her "come practice with me" invitation on Instagram had a purpose behind it.

Obviously, as the top golf influencer in the game, views are important. But that's not all she was working on during her visit to the course. She had a couple of other areas of focus as it pertains to her game.

PAIGE SPIRANAC CONTINUES HER GENERATIONAL GOLF CONTENT INFLUENCING RUN IN 2026, MIKE ALSTOTT IS RIPPED & MEAT!

She wrote, "Today’s focus was alignment and dialing in my carry distances."

Paige then shared what has become a signature piece of content for her. The result of all her hard work in the form of a slow-motion video of her swing. The sport of golf is better when she's got her content dialed in.

The Spurs blew a 29-point lead and Game 4

If you didn't watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals last night, you missed an insane game and some history. For the entire first half and part of the third quarter, the Knicks looked dead. Everything was going San Antonio's way.

The Spurs jumped out to a 29-point lead, and it looked like they were going to coast to a win and tie the series at two games apiece. That's not how the Knicks roll. They went on a run, cut the lead nearly in half, then went to work on erasing it entirely.

All the pressure was on San Antonio as they were letting the game slip away. Not even a Taylor Swift curse that I tried to make a reality was strong enough to keep New York from winning the game.

If I'm being honest, Tay Tay was early on the potential for a comeback. She was cheering when the Knicks were down big and was one of the many celebrities in the building that witnessed the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history in person.

KYLIE JENNER INSPIRES KNICKS LINGERIE, SWIFT-KELCE MSG WEDDING RUMORS & GERMAN DISCOVERS WAFFLE HOUSE

Who would you rather have in the building for a moment like that? A lifelong Knicks fan who lives and dies with their team's wins and losses or Taylor Swift?

Here's the game-winning tip-in and the cementing of OG Anunoby's legacy in New York. I'm happy Taylor Swift was there to witness it with her girls.

Grilling with my father-in-law

- Gen X Warren M. writes:

Hey SeanJo,

I know I sent a lengthy email about malls, but had to share some photos of grilling burgers with my father-in-law. They’ve become Floridians in the last few years instead of just snowbirds, although they do go back to Michigan during the summer.

My wife and I visited them yesterday at their condo and, after time at the pool, we grilled cheeseburgers. Nothing too fancy, but they hit the spot. And for my wife, it’s important that we spend time with them as they get older, along with my folks.

RING GIRL SYDNEY THOMAS DUMPS OUT RED CARPET CONTENT FROM VEGAS, HANNAH BARRON IN THE GYM & COACH O IS BACK

SeanJo

Warren, send whatever you want my way. I'm down for some hot mall talk as much as I am for seeing your meat. I'm a big "nothing too fancy" guy. Fire up the grill, slap some meat down, cook it and eat it.

If my wife doesn’t feel like making anything to go along with burgers or dogs or whatever we're tossing on the grill, I'll grab a bag of potato chips. You can't go wrong keeping it simple in my book.

Jim has thoughts on Sorsby

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

Texas gonna Texas, but the NCAA's appeal of the idiotic ruling that you can't ban somebody just for betting on their own games has little chance in the short term: The Padres' flagship station (KWFN) reported that all four judges on the Texas Seventh Court of Appeals are Texas Tech alum.

Sure enough, they were right:

Chief Justice Judy Parker is a grad of Texas Tech: https://www.txcourts.gov/7thcoa/about-the-court/justices/chief-justice-judy-c-parker/

Justice Larry Doss is the flippin' TREASURER of the Texas Tech School of Law: https://www.txcourts.gov/7thcoa/about-the-court/justices/justice-lawrence-m-doss/

Justice Alex L. Yarbrough: https://www.txcourts.gov/7thcoa/about-the-court/justices/justice-alex-l-yarbrough/

Justice Laura Pratt: https://www.txcourts.gov/7thcoa/about-the-court/justices/justice-laura-a-w-pratt/

Obviously, under any sense of professional decorum all four should recuse themselves from the NCAA's announced appeal.

Then again, it's Texas ...

And Beisbol

Got to my first MLB game this year - my Reds are in town and a friend treated me as a (very) early birthday present. Beautiful San Diego weather ... my Reds ever get a bullpen, they might have a chance ...

SeanJo

It has to be nice living near a Major League Baseball team and you can't beat San Diego weather. The best I can do here is Triple A and it doesn’t come with San Diego weather.

I haven’t made it out to any games this season, but I've been eyeing the schedule recently and it's only a matter of time before we make the trip out to the ballpark.

Meat

- Bob writes:

Hello from North Las Vegas, did up some chicken thighs last night.

Sean thanks for the shout out, however I first want to say that there is no hate towards you for wishing my four time Super Bowl Packers and fans misery but I will say I feel the same way about the bears and their fans!

Keep up the great work!

GO PACK Go!

SeanJo

Hey Bob, I'm glad there's no hate on your part towards me. I don’t hate all Packers fans either. I hate my friend who is a Packers fan. So I have no choice but to root against them.

I found myself hating Brett Favre, then rooting for him once he left Green Bay. The same goes for Aaron Rodgers. Well, I wouldn’t say I started rooting for him, but I don't hate like I did when he was with the Packers.

Keep sending me your meat.

Steak on the menu

- Homebrew Bill writes:

Needed a steak for dinner tonight.

Pairing it with my ESB

SeanJo

You can't go wrong with a steak for dinner. Not only does it hit the spot, it also makes for great "let me see your meat" content. Keep sending me your meat.

##########

That's all I have for today. It's Thursday and I have to grab some more coffee before getting to work on the latest edition of True Romance. Have a great day and I'll see everyone for another Screencaps on Sunday.

Keep sending your meat and whatever else you'd like my way. The inbox is open at sean.joseph@outkick.com . You can also follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram if you'd like. Feel free to slide into the DMs.

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