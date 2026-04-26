Polarizing college football star, Heisman Trophy finalist goes undrafted

Diego Pavia turned into a Heisman Trophy finalist in his final season at Vanderbilt in 2025.

The SEC Offensive Player of the Year had 3,539 passing yards and 29 touchdowns as he helped put the Commodores back on the map. Vanderbilt was 10-3 last season and nearly made the College Football Playoff.

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Pavia finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, losing to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza – who would go on to be the No. 1 pick in the draft. Pavia was also in the draft pool but teams’ failure to select him during the three-day event triggered some unfortunate history.

The ex-Vandy star was the first Heisman Trophy finalist to not get drafted since 2014. The last person to fall into the category was former Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2013, finishing third in the voting. He didn’t get selected.

Draft reports indicated that there were concerns around Pavia’s height more than his heart.

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Pavia is listed at 5-foot-10. The average height for an NFL quarterback is 6-foot-2, though there have been successful quarterbacks smaller than 6-foot in the past. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray was selected No. 1 overall in 2019 by the Arizona Cardinals. He’s 5-foot-10.

Pavia dismissed height concerns back in January during the Senior Bowl.

"Yeah, my size has been doubted my whole life," he said at the time, via AL.com. "I feel like the only thing the NFL cares about is can you win, and I view myself as a winner. I’ve been fortunate with all these great teams that I’ve had — we’ve never had a losing season. So that’s something to look forward to, I hope, for the rest of my career, that’s how it’s going to be.

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"I feel like God has blessed me in so many ways to be a connector, and I feel like that’s one of my superpowers that I’ve got — I can connect. We unite, and then once you unite, you want to play for one another, and once you give 120% effort, there’s no one that can stop your team."