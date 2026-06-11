Texas AG threatens legal war against Big 12 over potential sanctions around Brendan Sorsby

It's been an interesting week for the Texas Tech athletic department.

What started as a monumental moment for the Red Raiders' College Football Playoff hopes as the fallout turned into backlash — after a judge granted quarterback Brendan Sorsby an injunction allowing him to play this season — quickly created a public relations nightmare.

Everything came to a head on Wednesday, as Joey McGuire spoke at a booster event in Houston, Texas, while booster and board of regents member Cody Campbell appeared on the Dan Dakich show to discuss the ongoing saga around Brendan Sorsby.

TEXAS TECH MEGABOOSTER CLAIMS BIG 12 RIVALS WANT TO BOYCOTT GAMES BECAUSE THEY FEAR BRENDAN SORSBY

It was almost as if the pair exchanged talking points before each appearance, trying to present different scenarios that have taken place around college athletics that were used as reasoning behind their stance on the school standing behind Sorsby.

If there ever was a time to just stand down, for at least a week, the perfect opportunity would’ve been this news cycle. I'd imagine the folks pushing the 'Protect College Sports Act' were wondering aloud why the attention has shifted from their landmark legislation to a quarterback in Lubbock, Texas.

But, even with good intentions from a stand-up coach who carries a lot of respect across college athletics, Joey McGuire did not help himself garner public support for sticking beside his quarterback.

"Brendan Sorsby is recovering from an addiction. He's recovering," McGuire started. "I've sit down with this man multiple times and the things he's going through, and what he's been through, is serious. As a society, we've been OK with other things that happens in allowing players to play and this has been the one thing that has united people that were against.

"It's crazy, because it's not murder, it's not beating somebody. So, there's a lot of things we're working through."

For Texas Tech donor and board of regents chair, Cody Campbell, the reaction to Brendan Sorsby being granted the opportunity to participate this season after admitting to placing thousands of bets on a variety of sports ruffled a few feathers this week.

"There are kids that are playing and have gotten DUIs that have beaten up women, their kids that have committed horrible acts," Campbell mentioned . "You know, I mean, nobody boycotted to play Penn State a few years ago when that horrible situation happened there. It's because the college football world doesn't think that Texas Tech should be as good as we are. You know, we've this we've been a disruptor, just like Indiana has."

This isn’t an overreaction to Brendan Sorsby, as Texas Tech pushes forward

OK, so the general public is acting outlandish for thinking that an athlete who bets on his own team, numerous times, should pay for his crimes with more than a two-game suspension?

And, in justifying their stance on allowing him to play this season for Texas Tech, two of the biggest voices for the program are citing other schools having drunk drivers and abusers.

No, you are not taking crazy pills, this has been the public relations strategy for the Red Raiders this week. And, it has not gone according to what I imagine was the perceived plan.

Cody Campbell, as good as he is for Texas Tech athletics, compared the fallout of Jerry Sandusky at Penn State to Brendan Sorsby's gambling. Yea, I'm not sure that was the right way to justify feelings around Big 12 schools, and others, implying they would boycott playing Texas Tech in the future.

But, to each their own.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS INTEGRITY 'LEFT THE BUILDING' AFTER JUDGE LETS SORSBY PLAY DESPITE GAMBLING ADMISSION

The facts are that a Texas judge granted an injunction, and that doesn’t fall on Texas Tech. If anything, the Red Raiders are only abiding by Judge Ken Curry's orders, which should be the main talking point, not these other ways of justifying their stance.

And, given his reputation within college athletics, giving Joey McGuire a pass on his comments is the way to go in this matter. But, Cody Campbell has found himself in the middle of being a fan, funding a football team and trying to "save college sports." At some point, this calls for him to pick a side.

"What are we doing here." one congressional official told Fox News. "The focus has been on the legislation, with the help of Cody, but the negative headlines aren’t particularly helping this week. Why he would reference Penn State, or imply fans would be ok if this were LSU dealing with a player gambling on his own team is befuddling."

Big 12 committee meeting to decide if penalties warranted against Tech

Can the conference actually enforce bylaws that would punish Texas Tech for standing beside Brendan Sorsby, and abiding by a court order?

We're about to find out, as Big 12 presidents continue discussing what this would look like in terms of exposure to the certain lawsuit that would follow from Texas Tech.

If any penalties are levied toward the Red Raiders, the State of Texas is prepared to fight the conference.

BRENDAN SORSBY WINS COURT INJUNCTION AGAINST THE NCAA DESPITE BETTING ON HIS OWN TEAM MULTIPLE TIMES

In a letter sent on Thursday from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office to the Big 12, it details the lengths to which the state is willing to go if any sanctions are levied against the Red Raiders.

The AG noted that financial exposure for breach of contract, tortious interference or other legal remedies would cost the conference more than $200 million.

"Beyond its antitrust exposure, the Big 12 would also face liability for breach of contract and tortious interference. Any sanctions that result in the cancellation, forfeiture or alteration of Texas Tech's as-scheduled games would constitute a breach of the Big 12's contractual obligations to Texas Tech"

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What started with the NCAA ruling that Brendan Sorsby was ineligible due to gambling, has now turned into a fight between one school and its conference.

All the while, officials on Capitol Hill, fans of college football and leaders across campuses watch on in amazement.