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Phil Mickelson reportedly removed from golf club after accusations of inappropriate contact with female

Club officials reportedly confronted the six-time major champion during his round and told him to leave the premises

By Mark Harris OutKick
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Phil Mickelson is no longer welcome at a course he's played at for decades, according to a new bombshell report containing serious accusations against the six-time major champion.

According to Golf Digest, a female employee at The Farms Golf Club in the San Diego area accused Mickelson of making inappropriate contact with her before a round of golf this spring. The Farms confirmed in a statement that Mickelson is no longer a member of the club.

The outlet explained that the employee at the club has been identified and verified, but declined to participate in the story. Multiple sources, however, shared more details of the alleged inappropriate conduct.

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Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC prepares to putt on the fifth hole on day two of LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club on August 09, 2025 in Bolingbrook, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Mickelson allegedly approached the female employee at the clubhouse and made nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with her. The employee reported the incident to the supervisors of the club after rejecting the alleged advances after Mickelson returned to the golf course.

The report explains that club officials moved quickly and actually located Mickelson during the middle of his round, confronted him with the accusation on the golf course and told him to leave the premises. Mickelson reportedly left the facility before completing his round.

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Phil Mickelson playing a golf shot from the fifth tee at The Club at Steyn City

Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the fifth tee during day two of LIV Golf South Africa at The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg on March 20, 2026. (Johan Rynners/Getty Images)

"Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club," a statement from the club shared to Golf Digest explained in part.

"The Farms conducts thorough reviews of all reported matters according to California Law and takes appropriate action when warranted, consistent with our commitment to integrity, excellence and accountability. To protect the safety and privacy of our staff and members, we are unable to speak further on this matter. We appreciate your understanding."

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Phil Mickelson looking on from the fourth hole at Bolingbrook Golf Club

Phil Mickelson of the HyFlyers Golf Club looks on from the fourth hole during the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago tournament at Bolingbrook Golf Club on Aug. 8, 2025. (Melissa Tamez/Imagn Images)

Mickelson, a member of LIV Golf, has played in just one of the circuit's nine completed events this season due to an undisclosed "personal health matter" within his family. That lone appearance on LIV came in late March in South Africa, where he finished T-48.

The 55-year-old released a statement on April 2, a week ahead of the Masters, explaining that he would not be teeing it up at Augusta National and would be out for "an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter."

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

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