Phil Mickelson reportedly removed from golf club after accusations of inappropriate contact with female

Phil Mickelson is no longer welcome at a course he's played at for decades, according to a new bombshell report containing serious accusations against the six-time major champion.

According to Golf Digest, a female employee at The Farms Golf Club in the San Diego area accused Mickelson of making inappropriate contact with her before a round of golf this spring. The Farms confirmed in a statement that Mickelson is no longer a member of the club.

The outlet explained that the employee at the club has been identified and verified, but declined to participate in the story. Multiple sources, however, shared more details of the alleged inappropriate conduct.

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Mickelson allegedly approached the female employee at the clubhouse and made nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with her. The employee reported the incident to the supervisors of the club after rejecting the alleged advances after Mickelson returned to the golf course.

The report explains that club officials moved quickly and actually located Mickelson during the middle of his round, confronted him with the accusation on the golf course and told him to leave the premises. Mickelson reportedly left the facility before completing his round.

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"Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club," a statement from the club shared to Golf Digest explained in part.

"The Farms conducts thorough reviews of all reported matters according to California Law and takes appropriate action when warranted, consistent with our commitment to integrity, excellence and accountability. To protect the safety and privacy of our staff and members, we are unable to speak further on this matter. We appreciate your understanding."

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Mickelson, a member of LIV Golf, has played in just one of the circuit's nine completed events this season due to an undisclosed "personal health matter" within his family. That lone appearance on LIV came in late March in South Africa, where he finished T-48.

The 55-year-old released a statement on April 2, a week ahead of the Masters, explaining that he would not be teeing it up at Augusta National and would be out for "an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter."