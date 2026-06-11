Here's how San Antonio fans are handling their embarrassing collapse in game four of the NBA Finals

Wednesday night's Game 4 of the NBA Finals featured, depending on who you ask, either the most incredible comeback of all time or the biggest choke job in playoff history, proving sports really is all about perspective.

We all saw how New York Knicks fans handled both winning and losing in The Big Apple over the past few days, but what about fans of the San Antonio Spurs?

This has to be a devastating loss no matter how you slice it.

To blow a nearly 30-point lead in the second half of an NBA Finals game that causes you to fall down 3-1 in the series — a deficit only one team in Finals history has ever overcome — can really take the wind out of your sails as both a player and a fan.

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The series will shift back to Texas for Game 5, but it's hard to see anyone getting past such a historic collapse, especially a team as young as San Antonio.

With all that said, let's check in on how Spurs fans are coping with such an embarrassing implosion at The Garden.

Looks like a lot of fans are blaming the refs, a classic coping mechanism!

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It looks like they're in the "denial" stage of things, but cut them some slack, that was a rough one to watch.

Others have moved past the excuses and straight into the "depression" phase of the Kübler-Ross model.

Ouch, those are some tough words, but again, it's understandable given just how historic a collapse this was from San Antonio.

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Multiple fans have even suggested the league offices should investigate De'Aaron Fox for throwing the game in the second half, citing several instances including his insistence on going for a layup on the penultimate possession instead of dribbling out more clock or even waiting to be fouled.

Look, I get it. You just blew a historic second-half lead in a swing game of the NBA Finals.

It's easy to point fingers at one guy, but the Spurs were up by 30.

Fox had a rough second half, but he isn't the main reason San Antonio is on the brink of elimination.

Regardless, this is what fans do. I can guarantee you if I saw my team blow a lead like that, I'd be having the same kind of meltdowns that these fine Spurs fans are today.

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If you see a Spurs fan today, show them a little grace. Take it easy on them.

And hey, despite all of the outbursts on social media, they're still handling things better than some Knicks fans after a win (allegedly).

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I've said it before, but New York might actually burn to the ground if the Knicks win an NBA Championship.

God help whoever gets caught in the wake.