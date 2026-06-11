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Here's how San Antonio fans are handling their embarrassing collapse in game four of the NBA Finals

Multiple fans have called for the league to investigate De'Aaron Fox's second-half performance

By Austin Perry OutKick
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Knicks complete largest comeback in NBA Finals history to take 3-1 series lead Video

Knicks complete largest comeback in NBA Finals history to take 3-1 series lead

The New York Knicks complete a 29-point comeback, the largest in NBA Finals history, to take a 3-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

Wednesday night's Game 4 of the NBA Finals featured, depending on who you ask, either the most incredible comeback of all time or the biggest choke job in playoff history, proving sports really is all about perspective.

We all saw how New York Knicks fans handled both winning and losing in The Big Apple over the past few days, but what about fans of the San Antonio Spurs?

This has to be a devastating loss no matter how you slice it.

A general view inside Madison Square Garden as New York Knicks celebrate victory

The New York Knicks celebrate their 107-106 victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Four of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 10, 2026. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

To blow a nearly 30-point lead in the second half of an NBA Finals game that causes you to fall down 3-1 in the series — a deficit only one team in Finals history has ever overcome — can really take the wind out of your sails as both a player and a fan.

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The series will shift back to Texas for Game 5, but it's hard to see anyone getting past such a historic collapse, especially a team as young as San Antonio.

With all that said, let's check in on how Spurs fans are coping with such an embarrassing implosion at The Garden.

Looks like a lot of fans are blaming the refs, a classic coping mechanism!

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Ben Stiller and Taylor Swift reacting during the 2026 NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden

Following New York's dramatic victory, Taylor Swift joined fellow celebrities and players on the court to celebrate the win. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

It looks like they're in the "denial" stage of things, but cut them some slack, that was a rough one to watch.

Others have moved past the excuses and straight into the "depression" phase of the Kübler-Ross model.

Ouch, those are some tough words, but again, it's understandable given just how historic a collapse this was from San Antonio.

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Multiple fans have even suggested the league offices should investigate De'Aaron Fox for throwing the game in the second half, citing several instances including his insistence on going for a layup on the penultimate possession instead of dribbling out more clock or even waiting to be fouled.

Look, I get it. You just blew a historic second-half lead in a swing game of the NBA Finals.

It's easy to point fingers at one guy, but the Spurs were up by 30.

Fox had a rough second half, but he isn't the main reason San Antonio is on the brink of elimination.

Regardless, this is what fans do. I can guarantee you if I saw my team blow a lead like that, I'd be having the same kind of meltdowns that these fine Spurs fans are today.

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New York Knicks fans

New York Knicks fans celebrate in Times Square as they win Game 4 of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, on June 10, 2026 in New York City. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

If you see a Spurs fan today, show them a little grace. Take it easy on them.

And hey, despite all of the outbursts on social media, they're still handling things better than some Knicks fans after a win (allegedly).

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I've said it before, but New York might actually burn to the ground if the Knicks win an NBA Championship.

God help whoever gets caught in the wake.

Austin Perry is a writer for OutKick.

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