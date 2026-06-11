Anti-government protesters clash with riot police outside World Cup opener while Shakira performs inside

Violence erupted outside the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City on Thursday as anti-government protesters clashed with riot police outside Estadio Azteca.

As fans and FIFA executives watched the festivities, heavily armed officers outside struggled to keep a growing crowd of protesters under control. The clashes unfolded while pop star Shakira performed during the opening ceremony inside the stadium.

The situation escalated into a physical confrontation.

Protesters hurled objects at security forces, prompting riot police to deploy batons and shields.

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Amid the chaos and crowd surge, a man reportedly suffered a heart attack. Emergency medical personnel faced delays navigating through the unrest to reach the victim.

The opening-day violence immediately raised questions about security for the monthlong tournament, which the United States, Canada and Mexico are co-hosting.

The protest stems from frustration over several issues facing Mexico. Demonstrators raised concerns about cartel violence and poverty.

Protesters took to the streets to demand government accountability for "the disappeared," referring to the roughly 130,000 people reported missing across the country.

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Many residents view the billions of dollars spent on hosting the World Cup as money that should have been directed toward problems at home.

With tens of thousands of fans expected to attend matches throughout the competition, the unrest outside the primary venue is likely to increase scrutiny of security preparations for upcoming matches.

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Neither FIFA nor local organizing officials had released a statement regarding the extent of any injuries or possible arrests as of Thursday evening.

However, the clashes outside the stadium on opening day are likely to keep security concerns in the spotlight as the tournament continues.

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