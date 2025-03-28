Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NFL Draft

Deion Sanders walks back comments on son Shedeur Sanders' landing spot in NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in next month's NFL Draft

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Deion Sanders will reportedly stay out of Shedeur's draft process | The Facility Video

Deion Sanders will reportedly stay out of Shedeur's draft process | The Facility

LeSean McCoy explains why he is not a fan of Deion Sanders' decision to stay out of Shedeur's draft process.

It turns out Deion Sanders will be content no matter what team selects his son Shedeur Sanders in next month's NFL Draft.

The Colorado football coach previously suggested he would advise his son to avoid playing for certain NFL teams. But, during a recent interview, Sanders clarified his position.

"Honestly, Shedeur has told me, he's talked to me intently about all the visits he's had with all the teams," Deion said during an appearance on "The Skip Bayless Show."

"So, I know where his heart is. I know where he wants to go. If it's New York, it's New York. If it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Raiders, if it's New Orleans, if it's any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I'm happy with it. Because I know what he's going to do to the organization," 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders during a timeout in the second half against Central Florida Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.  (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Sanders was later asked whether he would attempt to "orchestrate" where Shedeur went in the 2025 NFL Draft.

SHEDEUR SANDERS PLACES BLAME ON MEDIA, SAYS PERCEIVED DROP IN NFL DRAFT STOCK IS 'FOOL'S GOLD'

"No, because that's not God's will right now. I want Shedeur to do what he's consistently done — excel against all odds. I like the hating. I like the naysaying. I like the ignorance because it makes us feel better about what we do. It gives him another chip on his shoulder."

Deion Sanders walks with Shedeur Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.  (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

Deion previously declared, "It's going to be an Eli" when explaining how Shedeur and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter would handle the draft. Sanders' comment was also a nod to former quarterback Eli Manning's infamous 2004 NFL Draft situation. 

shedeur week 1

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders warms up before a game against North Dakota State Aug. 29, 2024, in Boulder, Colo.  (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Manning was projected to be the top pick in that year's draft class, and the Chargers had the No. 1 pick. But the franchise was gaining a reputation as a destination young quarterbacks should avoid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Manning's agent reportedly informed the Chargers his client would sit out the entire season if the team drafted him. Manning's family reportedly got involved, and the quarterback was drafted and traded to the New York Giants.

Shedeur is projected to land somewhere in the first round. The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.