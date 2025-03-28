Deion Sanders walks back comments on son Shedeur Sanders' landing spot in NFL Draft

It turns out Deion Sanders will be content no matter what team selects his son Shedeur Sanders in next month's NFL Draft.

The Colorado football coach previously suggested he would advise his son to avoid playing for certain NFL teams. But, during a recent interview, Sanders clarified his position.

"Honestly, Shedeur has told me, he's talked to me intently about all the visits he's had with all the teams," Deion said during an appearance on "The Skip Bayless Show."

"So, I know where his heart is. I know where he wants to go. If it's New York, it's New York. If it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Raiders, if it's New Orleans, if it's any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I'm happy with it. Because I know what he's going to do to the organization,"

Sanders was later asked whether he would attempt to "orchestrate" where Shedeur went in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"No, because that's not God's will right now. I want Shedeur to do what he's consistently done — excel against all odds. I like the hating. I like the naysaying. I like the ignorance because it makes us feel better about what we do. It gives him another chip on his shoulder."

Deion previously declared, "It's going to be an Eli" when explaining how Shedeur and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter would handle the draft. Sanders' comment was also a nod to former quarterback Eli Manning's infamous 2004 NFL Draft situation.

Manning was projected to be the top pick in that year's draft class, and the Chargers had the No. 1 pick. But the franchise was gaining a reputation as a destination young quarterbacks should avoid.

Manning's agent reportedly informed the Chargers his client would sit out the entire season if the team drafted him. Manning's family reportedly got involved, and the quarterback was drafted and traded to the New York Giants.

Shedeur is projected to land somewhere in the first round. The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24.

