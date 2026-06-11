Congressional Baseball Game delivers SEC-level energy with 35,000 fans and $3M raised for charity

The teams don't get along. The fans definitely don't get along. Blood and booze flowed freely. Post-grad sorority girls working this summer on Capitol Hill were in sundresses. Frat guys were pounding Kona tall boys. It was sweltering hot like Athens, Georgia, in early September.

It's official: the Dems vs. GOP Congressional Baseball Game is as close to the SEC as you're going to get with adult rec baseball. It was like Alabama rolling into Baton Rouge for a Saturday night showdown, except in this case, the rivalry is a one-sided affair.

The energy from fans along the concourse at Nationals Park felt different. This wasn't your ordinary baseball game. It felt like an SEC football game because of the atmosphere, a political convention with C-SPAN handing out hats at the gate, and a trade show all rolled into one. The American Legion distributed koozies, HawkEye 360 — a commercial space-based radio frequency data and analytics company — handed out stickers for kids, and GM displayed a vehicle on the plaza for fans to inspect.

There was even a free official program featuring Nancy Pelosi as the "Most Valuable Fan."

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Rate the Congressional Baseball Game: Game action (4 out of 5 stars)

Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt, 50, laying out for a baseball and splitting his nose open –– that moment ended up on SportsCenter –– should tell you what this game means for the members of Congress. Dare I say, It Just Means More®?

"I love it. I grew up with it as a St. Louis Cardinals fan listening on the radio and going to games. Playing in high school. Playing in college. And now I get to be out here in front of 35,000 people and raise $3 million for charity," Sen. Schmitt, beaming with pride, told OutKick before Wednesday's game. "People love it. It's a great way for people to connect and watch their team on the field, so I love it."

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For those of you who've watched past Congressional Baseball Games, you know these games can get sloppy. Last night, the game action was actually pretty good. There were two double plays, including a LIB shortstop turning a 6-3 double play. The GOP had their own double play. I believe it was a bases loaded, 1-2-3 DP.

If there was a bright spot for the LIBS, it was Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky., launching a legit ground-rule double to the left-field gap.

Rate the Congressional Baseball Game: Food (2 out of 5 stars)

To their credit, the Nationals had all of the concessions open on the concourse. I tried one of the signature hot dogs that comes on some special bun and includes sauerkraut and mustard. The hot dog appeared to have sat on a grill for at least two hours. It was sad.

I believe the kraut dog and a tall Kona was $36.

Outside of that, I tried the street tacos. They weren't terrible. They also weren't very memorable.

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Rate the Congressional Baseball Game: Atmosphere (4 out of 5 stars)

I'm a sucker for odd sporting events where the teams don't like each other. Check. I'm also a sucker for sporting events where people get into the spirit of the event. Check.

Can the Congressional Baseball Game get even bigger?

It's inevitable. Next year, the GOP figures to add former MLB star Mark Teixeira, who is expected to win easily in November. "With Teixeira coming on board next year, maybe we'll win 100-0," Sen. Schmitt told OutKick before Wednesday's game.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is well aware of the hammer his GOP team is about to drop on the LIBS. "We have a streak going that's just about as longer as most of those guys," Scalise said of the rumors that this could be the greatest baseball dynasty in the history of the sport. "We're going to put more people in the stands than most of those teams."

Scalise isn't lying. The Yankees averaged 27,000 fans per home game in 1950 and went on to win the World Series.

It gets even worse for the LIBS. A member of the GOP coaching staff told OutKick to keep our eyes on Carlos De La Cruz, an Air Force veteran in Texas, who has been backed by Trump in House District 35. He owns a kickboxing gym and is believed to possess baseball skills.

There are rumors flying that the Dems have tried to even the playing field by requesting that there be no stealing in the game unless on a passed ball. The Dems are also pushing for Teixeira (409 career home runs) to use a wood bat.

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Would I attend the Congressional Baseball Game again?

I might have to. I'm already pushing for OutKick to have a spot on that plaza where the American Legion had its koozies. There's no reason why we shouldn't be there too.