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ESPN's Monica McNutt apologizes to Taylor Swift, but her commentary follows an ugly trend

McNutt told TMZ she misspoke after Swift was spotted at Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden

By Bobby Burack OutKick
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ESPN broadcaster Monica McNutt was caught on a hot mic Wednesday night during the radio broadcast of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, accusing Taylor Swift of bandwagoning the New York Knicks.

"Is that Taylor Swift?" she asked. "She's not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl."

ESPN analyst Monica McNutt standing on the red carpet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

ESPN analyst Monica McNutt stands on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Feb. 16, 2024. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

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The moment drew considerable attention. For one, Swifties have little tolerance for criticism or perceived disrespect toward Swift. McNutt was also incorrect in her assessment. Swift has attended numerous Knicks games dating back to 2014, including during losing seasons.

OutKick asked McNutt via text what her issue was with Swift and why she overlooked Swift's previous visits to Madison Square Garden. McNutt did not respond. We will update this article if she does.

She did, however, speak with TMZ on Thursday.

Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay reacting at Madison Square Garden during NBA Finals game

Mariska Hargitay famously inspired the name of Taylor Swift's beloved cat, Olivia Benson, which was named after the actress's iconic "Law & Order: SVU" character. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

"Swifties, I appreciate your passion. I said what I said and here's the deal, if I'm wrong, and I am wrong apparently because we've got an OG Amar'e Stoudemire jersey," McNutt said. "I misspoke. I apologize."

The more telling part of the story is McNutt's apparent disdain for Taylor Swift. There's a pattern here. McNutt also seems to have a passionate dislike for Caitlin Clark and her White fans.

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Last year, she accused little White girls who root for Caitlin Clark of racial bias.

"Caitlin represented, and again, some of this to me probably is not fair to her, because it was not anything that she said or was truly based on her personality, but she was a white girl from the middle of America. And so she represented a whole lot to a lot of people, whether that is truly what she prescribed to or not," McNutt said about her fandom among young White girls.

And what about all the young Black girls who root for Serena Williams? Do they also have a racial bias, or do they simply support a generational female athlete?

Este Haim, Taylor Swift, and Mariska Hargitay reacting during NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden

Este Haim, Taylor Swift, and Mariska Hargitay react during the fourth quarter of Game Four in the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 10, 2026. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Imagine employing a sports analyst who dislikes Caitlin Clark, Taylor Swift and doesn't know who NFL legend Barry Sanders is.

The last part is real.

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Last summer, McNutt guest-hosted "First Take" on ESPN and was caught during a segment having no idea who the NFL legend was.

"Obviously, this ties to one Shedeur Sanders," McNutt said while pointing at comedian Druski, who was wearing a Honolulu blue No. 20 Barry Sanders jersey.

Watch:

Blame White women for that one. We suspect McNutt already has.

Bobby Burack is a writer for OutKick.

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