ESPN's Monica McNutt apologizes to Taylor Swift, but her commentary follows an ugly trend

ESPN broadcaster Monica McNutt was caught on a hot mic Wednesday night during the radio broadcast of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, accusing Taylor Swift of bandwagoning the New York Knicks.

"Is that Taylor Swift?" she asked. "She's not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl."

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The moment drew considerable attention. For one, Swifties have little tolerance for criticism or perceived disrespect toward Swift. McNutt was also incorrect in her assessment. Swift has attended numerous Knicks games dating back to 2014, including during losing seasons.

OutKick asked McNutt via text what her issue was with Swift and why she overlooked Swift's previous visits to Madison Square Garden. McNutt did not respond. We will update this article if she does.

She did, however, speak with TMZ on Thursday.

"Swifties, I appreciate your passion. I said what I said and here's the deal, if I'm wrong, and I am wrong apparently because we've got an OG Amar'e Stoudemire jersey," McNutt said. "I misspoke. I apologize."

The more telling part of the story is McNutt's apparent disdain for Taylor Swift. There's a pattern here. McNutt also seems to have a passionate dislike for Caitlin Clark and her White fans.

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Last year, she accused little White girls who root for Caitlin Clark of racial bias.

"Caitlin represented, and again, some of this to me probably is not fair to her, because it was not anything that she said or was truly based on her personality, but she was a white girl from the middle of America. And so she represented a whole lot to a lot of people, whether that is truly what she prescribed to or not," McNutt said about her fandom among young White girls.

And what about all the young Black girls who root for Serena Williams? Do they also have a racial bias, or do they simply support a generational female athlete?

Imagine employing a sports analyst who dislikes Caitlin Clark, Taylor Swift and doesn't know who NFL legend Barry Sanders is.

The last part is real.

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Last summer, McNutt guest-hosted "First Take" on ESPN and was caught during a segment having no idea who the NFL legend was.

"Obviously, this ties to one Shedeur Sanders," McNutt said while pointing at comedian Druski, who was wearing a Honolulu blue No. 20 Barry Sanders jersey.

Watch:

Blame White women for that one. We suspect McNutt already has.