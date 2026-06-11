77-year-old Giants ball boy sparks one of the great MLB comebacks of all time with incredible diving play

A 77-year-old ball ... boy ... for the San Francisco Giants made one of the great plays of the season Wednesday afternoon, leading to one of the great comebacks of this MLB season.

Trailing 9-1 in the eighth inning, the Giants put up one of the most stunning (and random) rallies you'll ever see, scoring 10 runs over the final two innings to win, 11-10. That's right.

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While you all changed the channel, the Giants were setting the world on fire. And I can't prove this, but it all started after this play from San Francisco's 77-year-old ball boy, so I assume this sort of effort set the tone for things to come.

Take a look:

Giants rally for stunning win

Just incredible stuff here from "Lefty." Look at that effort. Look at the form. I'd score 10 runs after that, too. Lord knows I'd at least try.

If 77-year-old Lefty is out there putting his body on the line in a 9-1 game, who are we to give up? He's out there baking in the sun, miserable, annoyed like the rest of us. But he's diving for foul balls in the eighth inning of a blowout game.

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You better BELIEVE I'd pick my head up and dial it back in after seeing that.

And the Giants did! San Fran scored five times in the eighth, and five more times in the ninth to walk it off in stunning fashion.

And by "stunning," I mean Bryce Eldridge hit a walk-off GRAND SLAM in the ninth:

Goodness gracious. What a game. How can you not be romantic about baseball? You can have your NBA Finals all you want. I'm GOOD with some midday MLB action on a Wednesday in June.

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Give me that 100 times out of 100! And give me Lefty putting his 77-year-old butt on the line to stop a foul ball, too.

What a sport.

PS: While that was a great play, with all due respect to Lefty, THIS will always be the best play by a ball boy in Giants history: