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Knicks fans at JFK Airport go wild as New York completes largest comeback in NBA Finals history

OG Anunoby's tip-in off a missed Jalen Brunson three sealed the 107-106 win over San Antonio

By Zach Dean OutKick
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Knicks complete largest comeback in NBA Finals history to take 3-1 series lead Video

Knicks complete largest comeback in NBA Finals history to take 3-1 series lead

The New York Knicks complete a 29-point comeback, the largest in NBA Finals history, to take a 3-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

Perhaps more stunning than the New York Knicks' actual comeback Wednesday night was where the best watch-party in the city took place.

Terminal 8 of JFK Airport.

New York rallied from 29 points down to shock the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, inching closer to its first NBA title since 1973. The winning moment came at the fingertip of OG Anunoby, whose tip-in off a missed Jalen Brunson three-pointer sent Madison Square Garden into an absolute frenzy.

The Knicks won, 107-106, pulling off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

New York Knicks players celebrating on the basketball court at Madison Square Garden.

Members of the New York Knicks celebrate their 107-106 victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on June 10, 2026. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

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The scene in MSG was insane. It was pandemonium outside the arena and throughout the streets of New York City.

But what took place at JFK Airport was perhaps the best of all:

Knicks' stunning comeback shows why sports are the best

Yep, that takes the cake for me. I don't even like the NBA, but I could watch that video all day long. It's why we watch sports, frankly. For moments like that.

One minute, you're sitting at the gate, waiting to board what I assume will be another miserable flight. The next, you're watching the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history with a bunch of random people, and going absolutely nuts.

New York Knicks fans

New York Knicks fans celebrate in Times Square as they win Game 4 of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, on June 10, 2026 in New York City. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

I'd argue that only sports can create that sort of moment. You're not getting that with politics or entertainment. We're all so divided in this country, but when it comes to sports, that's all out the window.

Nobody cares who you voted for when you're locked in on a big game.

The only thing that matters is the logo on your shirt. All of our differences take a backseat, if only for a few hours, when a big game is on. We escape from the chaos of the real world, and lock in for our team.

And it doesn't matter where you are, clearly. Whether you're courtside, right outside the arena, or miles away waiting to board a flight, we're all locked in.

Knicks Fever is taking over the country right now, as wild as that sounds in 2026. President Trump was on hand for Game 3. Let me say that again.

U.S. President Donald Trump looking on at Madison Square Garden during NBA Finals game

President Donald Trump watches before Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 8, 2026. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

A sitting Republican president entered a fiercely blue city, and attended an NBA game. Do you know how rare that was?

But sports provide the perfect outlet, and the perfect escape, for everyone. This is why we watch, for moments like this:

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Perfection. Cinema. No notes. 10/10.

And it didn't matter where you watched it happen. You felt it just the same.

Whether you were at the game, or getting ready to take off.

Zach Dean is a writer for OutKick. 

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