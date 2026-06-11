Knicks fans at JFK Airport go wild as New York completes largest comeback in NBA Finals history

Perhaps more stunning than the New York Knicks' actual comeback Wednesday night was where the best watch-party in the city took place.

Terminal 8 of JFK Airport.

New York rallied from 29 points down to shock the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, inching closer to its first NBA title since 1973. The winning moment came at the fingertip of OG Anunoby, whose tip-in off a missed Jalen Brunson three-pointer sent Madison Square Garden into an absolute frenzy.

The Knicks won, 107-106, pulling off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

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The scene in MSG was insane. It was pandemonium outside the arena and throughout the streets of New York City.

But what took place at JFK Airport was perhaps the best of all:

Knicks' stunning comeback shows why sports are the best

Yep, that takes the cake for me. I don't even like the NBA, but I could watch that video all day long. It's why we watch sports, frankly. For moments like that.

One minute, you're sitting at the gate, waiting to board what I assume will be another miserable flight. The next, you're watching the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history with a bunch of random people, and going absolutely nuts.

I'd argue that only sports can create that sort of moment. You're not getting that with politics or entertainment. We're all so divided in this country, but when it comes to sports, that's all out the window.

Nobody cares who you voted for when you're locked in on a big game.

The only thing that matters is the logo on your shirt. All of our differences take a backseat, if only for a few hours, when a big game is on. We escape from the chaos of the real world, and lock in for our team.

And it doesn't matter where you are, clearly. Whether you're courtside, right outside the arena, or miles away waiting to board a flight, we're all locked in.

Knicks Fever is taking over the country right now, as wild as that sounds in 2026. President Trump was on hand for Game 3. Let me say that again.

A sitting Republican president entered a fiercely blue city, and attended an NBA game. Do you know how rare that was?

But sports provide the perfect outlet, and the perfect escape, for everyone. This is why we watch, for moments like this:

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Perfection. Cinema. No notes. 10/10.

And it didn't matter where you watched it happen. You felt it just the same.

Whether you were at the game, or getting ready to take off.