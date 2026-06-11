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Knicks fans throw objects at Victor Wembanyama outside Spurs hotel after historic Game 4

One object shattered against a street pole inches from the Spurs star, seconds after he got off the team bus

By Mark Harris OutKick
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Knicks complete largest comeback in NBA Finals history to take 3-1 series lead Video

Knicks complete largest comeback in NBA Finals history to take 3-1 series lead

The New York Knicks complete a 29-point comeback, the largest in NBA Finals history, to take a 3-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama found himself living in a real-life nightmare following his San Antonio Spurs' epic collapse against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Not only was he the centerpiece on the wrong side of the largest comeback in Finals history, but he also had to dodge flying objects after the contest.

The Spurs were greeted by thousands of unruly Knicks fans as they arrived at their Midtown Manhattan hotel late Wednesday night. It was a standard scene with fans holding up their phones to record the players getting off the team bus, obscenities being shouted their way and a few 'Knicks in five' chants breaking out among the crowd.

But then things got ugly. As Wembanyama took just a few steps off the team bus, two objects were thrown at him as his back was turned toward the crowd, where the items emerged from.

KNICKS MIRACULOUSLY OVERCOME 29-POINT DEFICIT TO TAKE COMMANDING 3-1 LEAD IN NBA FINALS OVER SPURS

The first item tossed at Wembanyama didn't get his attention, but the second item directed at the Spurs' superstar could actually be seen shattering against the street pole inches away from the big man.

According to the New York Post, no arrests have been made around the Spurs' team hotel as of early Thursday morning.

nypd officers at madison square garden

SRG officers move the crowd back near Madison Square Garden during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, on June 10, 2026 in New York City. Madison Square Garden canceled its planned Game 4 watch party outside the arena after New York Knicks owner Jim Dolan criticized Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch over security requirements for the event. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Knicks fans have been unruly and violent following each of the two NBA Finals games held in New York City thus far. Arrests were made outside an official watch party after major brawls broke out following the Knicks' Game 3 loss earlier in the week.

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New York Knicks fans

New York Knicks fans celebrate in Times Square as they win Game 4 of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, on June 10, 2026 in New York City. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

The Spurs completely dominated the Knicks in the first half of Wednesday night's contest, grabbing a 76-49 lead into the break. The Knicks were able to cut the lead to 15 points entering the fourth quarter, but with the clock very much not on their side, it felt as if the comeback effort would ultimately fall short.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after shooting a three point basket

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after shooting a three point basket. and being fouled during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

What then unfolded in the fourth quarter will go down as one of the greatest, most stunning efforts the sports world will ever see in a championship series.

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The Knicks outscored the Spurs 32-16 in the final frame to win 107-106, and the roof virtually blew off of Madison Square Garden when OG Anunoby tipped in the game-winner with under two seconds left in regulation.

The series went from potentially being knotted up at 2-2 with San Antonio enforcing its will in the first half to a 3-1 series lead for the Knicks, who officially feel like a team of destiny.

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

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