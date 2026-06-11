Knicks fans throw objects at Victor Wembanyama outside Spurs hotel after historic Game 4

Victor Wembanyama found himself living in a real-life nightmare following his San Antonio Spurs' epic collapse against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Not only was he the centerpiece on the wrong side of the largest comeback in Finals history, but he also had to dodge flying objects after the contest.

The Spurs were greeted by thousands of unruly Knicks fans as they arrived at their Midtown Manhattan hotel late Wednesday night. It was a standard scene with fans holding up their phones to record the players getting off the team bus, obscenities being shouted their way and a few 'Knicks in five' chants breaking out among the crowd.

But then things got ugly. As Wembanyama took just a few steps off the team bus, two objects were thrown at him as his back was turned toward the crowd, where the items emerged from.

KNICKS MIRACULOUSLY OVERCOME 29-POINT DEFICIT TO TAKE COMMANDING 3-1 LEAD IN NBA FINALS OVER SPURS

The first item tossed at Wembanyama didn't get his attention, but the second item directed at the Spurs' superstar could actually be seen shattering against the street pole inches away from the big man.

According to the New York Post, no arrests have been made around the Spurs' team hotel as of early Thursday morning.

Knicks fans have been unruly and violent following each of the two NBA Finals games held in New York City thus far. Arrests were made outside an official watch party after major brawls broke out following the Knicks' Game 3 loss earlier in the week.

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The Spurs completely dominated the Knicks in the first half of Wednesday night's contest, grabbing a 76-49 lead into the break. The Knicks were able to cut the lead to 15 points entering the fourth quarter, but with the clock very much not on their side, it felt as if the comeback effort would ultimately fall short.

What then unfolded in the fourth quarter will go down as one of the greatest, most stunning efforts the sports world will ever see in a championship series.

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The Knicks outscored the Spurs 32-16 in the final frame to win 107-106, and the roof virtually blew off of Madison Square Garden when OG Anunoby tipped in the game-winner with under two seconds left in regulation.

The series went from potentially being knotted up at 2-2 with San Antonio enforcing its will in the first half to a 3-1 series lead for the Knicks, who officially feel like a team of destiny.