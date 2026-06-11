Mets minor league affiliate to honor TV's most underappreciated sitcom, 'The King of Queens'

The New York Mets' High-A affiliate, the Brooklyn Cyclones, is set to pay homage to one of the greatest sitcoms of the last 30 years that not enough people acknowledge as such: "The King of Queens."

The series ran from 1998 to 2007, and stars Kevin James as IPS driver Doug Heffernan, who lives in Queens with his feisty wife, Carrie — played by the fantastic Leah Remini — and her dad, Arthur, played by the late, great comedy legend Jerry Stiller.

While the show is set in Queens, not the Cyclones' home borough of Brooklyn, it's close enough, plus the show features countless references to the Mets, a team that James is a real-life fan of.

So, the team will pay tribute to the show during their "The King of Queens" night on July 11, and they're giving away an absolute beauty of a bobblehead.

That's an homage to the season two episode, "Doug Out," in which Doug jumps on the field during a Mets game to try and grab a foul ball to cheer up Arthur after he hears him refer to him as a "demented old circus monkey."

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This ends up with Doug struggling to climb over the outfield fence and getting thrown in Mets jail.

It's a great episode, but it stinks that there will only be 2,000 of those bobbleheads given out. That just means those of us looking to score one on eBay will have to pay more.

That's just supply and demand. If there's one thing I understand about economics — and there really is only one thing I understand about economics — it's supply and demand.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

But it's not just about the bobblehead; the Cyclones will hit the field in some slick-looking uniforms that both tie into the show and honor the former short-lived Kings Queens minor league team.

I love to see some respect being given to the good name of The King of Queens.

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It just kills me that when people talk about the best sitcoms of the last few decades people go "Seinfeld" (which, in fairness, is No. 1), "Friends" (which is wildly overrated), and then maybe "Frasier", "Everybody Loves Raymond", "The Office", etc., but "The King of Queens" should always have been in that conversation.

Go read the rest of the articles here at OutKick, then go throw on what the real ones refer to as "KOQ" and thank me later.