Dallas Cowboys set themselves up for internet mockery with Caleb Downs trophy walkthrough

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in the history of the NFL.

They have five Super Bowls to their name and a number of the greatest players of all time have called Dallas home for years throughout their careers.

Despite all of this, the 'Boys seem to be the butt of many jokes on the internet thanks to their myriad of disappointing finishes and lofty expectations from fans over the last 30 years.

Speaking of those five Super Bowl rings, the Cowboys decided to show off their trophy case to the newest addition to their team, first-round pick Caleb Downs, by taking him on a tour around the practice facility in Frisco, Texas.

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Pretty impressive haul, right?

There aren't many franchises that can say they have five Lombardi Trophies to their name.

The only problem is that the most recent one was captured over three decades ago, well before Downs was even a twinkle in his father's eye.

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There are people old enough to legally rent a car who weren't alive the last time the Cowboys were even in an NFC Championship Game.

The trolls on the internet saw their chance to pounce and decided to remind everyone just how old those Lombardi Trophies really are.

Brutal, but not completely unexpected.

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I mean come on, the Cowboys' social media and PR team had to know this was going to be cannon fodder for trolls on the internet, right?

Maybe show him the trophy case some other time when there are fewer cameras around, huh guys?

Then again, any franchise that isn't the Patriots, the Chiefs or the most recent Super Bowl winners any given year has the same problem.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Hell, I'm a Dolphins fan and all we ever do down here is talk about 1972 like it's some year in the freaking Old Testament.

Cowboys fans are delusional and obnoxious, sure, but no more so than any other fanbase.

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It's why fan is short for "fanatic."

Don't let those trolls discourage you, Cowboys Nation. Keep firing off those delusional "our year" posts on X, the NFL ecosystem wouldn't be the same without them.