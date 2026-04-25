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Dallas Cowboys set themselves up for internet mockery with Caleb Downs trophy walkthrough

The Cowboys served this one up on a silver platter for their trolls

By Austin Perry OutKick
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Cowboys named 3rd-least optimistic fanbase, Should Dallas fans be upset with Jerry Jones? | The Herd Video

Cowboys named 3rd-least optimistic fanbase, Should Dallas fans be upset with Jerry Jones? | The Herd

The Dallas Cowboys were voted the 3rd-least optimistic fanbase in the NFL. Colin Cowherd says that this is an indictment on Jerry Jones and how he runs the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in the history of the NFL.

They have five Super Bowls to their name and a number of the greatest players of all time have called Dallas home for years throughout their careers.

Owner Jerry Jones hugging head coach Jimmy Johnson at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta

Owner Jerry Jones hugs head coach Jimmy Johnson as the Dallas Cowboys lead the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXVIII at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga., on Jan. 30, 1994. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Despite all of this, the 'Boys seem to be the butt of many jokes on the internet thanks to their myriad of disappointing finishes and lofty expectations from fans over the last 30 years.

Speaking of those five Super Bowl rings, the Cowboys decided to show off their trophy case to the newest addition to their team, first-round pick Caleb Downs, by taking him on a tour around the practice facility in Frisco, Texas.

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Pretty impressive haul, right?

There aren't many franchises that can say they have five Lombardi Trophies to their name.

The only problem is that the most recent one was captured over three decades ago, well before Downs was even a twinkle in his father's eye.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs warming up on the field

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs warms up during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch)

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There are people old enough to legally rent a car who weren't alive the last time the Cowboys were even in an NFC Championship Game.

The trolls on the internet saw their chance to pounce and decided to remind everyone just how old those Lombardi Trophies really are.

Brutal, but not completely unexpected.

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I mean come on, the Cowboys' social media and PR team had to know this was going to be cannon fodder for trolls on the internet, right?

Maybe show him the trophy case some other time when there are fewer cameras around, huh guys?

Then again, any franchise that isn't the Patriots, the Chiefs or the most recent Super Bowl winners any given year has the same problem.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott standing on the field at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stands on the field before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 14, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Hell, I'm a Dolphins fan and all we ever do down here is talk about 1972 like it's some year in the freaking Old Testament.

Cowboys fans are delusional and obnoxious, sure, but no more so than any other fanbase.

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It's why fan is short for "fanatic."

Don't let those trolls discourage you, Cowboys Nation. Keep firing off those delusional "our year" posts on X, the NFL ecosystem wouldn't be the same without them.

Austin Perry is a writer for OutKick.

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