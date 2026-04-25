Cowboys legend relishes in Caleb Downs pick as rival team misses out on filling secondary hole

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin relished in New York Giants’ fans’ pain on Friday as his former team found gold at No. 12 in the NFL Draft this week.

The Cowboys watched as former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs fell to them in the draft, and the Giants decided to go a different route than fill holes in their secondary. New York decided to add another linebacker, Arvell Reese, to their corps and an offensive lineman, Francis Mauigoa.

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Dallas got a man to bolster their secondary instead.

"We're happy about that," the Hall of Fame wide receiver told TMZ Sports. "Boy a bad boy, now. That's a bad dude. He is a game changer. He is one of the few right now in the game that plays like that dude Kyle Hamilton from the Ravens. That's the kinda safety – plays all over the field and makes a difference all over the place. So, I'm happy about it."

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Irvin added that he was going to have a "great" 2026, as he believed he’ll be watching the Miami Hurricanes win a national championship and the Cowboys win Super Bowl.

Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves.

Miami is in a good position to win a national title after a great run in 2025. But the Cowboys have had high expectations each year since last making the NFC Championship in the 1995 season.

Downs, a two-time All-American, Lott Trophy winner and Jim Thorpe Award winner, is a great addition to the team, but games still have to be played.

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As for the Giants, they’ll still have to figure out where Reese fits and train Mauigoa to be a guard.

Good luck.