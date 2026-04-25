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Cowboys legend relishes in Caleb Downs pick as rival team misses out on filling secondary hole

The Hall of Fame wide receiver also predicted a Cowboys Super Bowl win and a Miami Hurricanes national title in 2026

By Ryan Gaydos OutKick
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Michael Irvin predicts Cowboys' fate next season Video

Michael Irvin predicts Cowboys' fate next season

Dallas Cowboys legends Michael Irvin tells Fox News Digital that his former team will be much improved next season, so much so that they will make the Super Bowl.

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin relished in New York Giants’ fans’ pain on Friday as his former team found gold at No. 12 in the NFL Draft this week.

The Cowboys watched as former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs fell to them in the draft, and the Giants decided to go a different route than fill holes in their secondary. New York decided to add another linebacker, Arvell Reese, to their corps and an offensive lineman, Francis Mauigoa.

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Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs posing on red carpet at Point State Park

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 23, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Dallas got a man to bolster their secondary instead.

"We're happy about that," the Hall of Fame wide receiver told TMZ Sports. "Boy a bad boy, now. That's a bad dude. He is a game changer. He is one of the few right now in the game that plays like that dude Kyle Hamilton from the Ravens. That's the kinda safety – plays all over the field and makes a difference all over the place. So, I'm happy about it."

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Michael Irvin looking on at State Farm Stadium before college football game.

Former Miami Hurricanes player and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin looks on before the CFP Semifinal Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against the Ole Miss Rebels at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 8, 2026. (Getty Images)

Irvin added that he was going to have a "great" 2026, as he believed he’ll be watching the Miami Hurricanes win a national championship and the Cowboys win Super Bowl.

Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves.

Miami is in a good position to win a national title after a great run in 2025. But the Cowboys have had high expectations each year since last making the NFC Championship in the 1995 season.

Downs, a two-time All-American, Lott Trophy winner and Jim Thorpe Award winner, is a great addition to the team, but games still have to be played.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs reacting during a football game at Ohio Stadium

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs reacts during the first quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 13, 2025. (Joseph Maiorana/Imagn Images)

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As for the Giants, they’ll still have to figure out where Reese fits and train Mauigoa to be a guard.

Good luck.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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