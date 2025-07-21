Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys lineman Tyler Smith bangs drum on Super Bowl hype: 'That's always the expectation'

Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Will the Dallas Cowboys be the surprise team of 2025? | Speak Video

Will the Dallas Cowboys be the surprise team of 2025? | Speak

Keyshawn Johnson breaks down whether the Dallas Cowboys can be the surprise team of the 2025 NFL season

For the Dallas Cowboys and their fans, it’s the Super Bowl or bust each season.

The Cowboys haven’t made an NFC Championship Game, let alone a Super Bowl, since the 1995 season. Dallas has only made it as far as the divisional round and have been ousted seven times. The team was eliminated in the wild card round six times.

Dak Prescott and Tyler Smith

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, reacts with Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith, #73, before the wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 16, 2023. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2025 season is really no different. The Cowboys enter with high expectations with a healthy organization behind Dak Prescott. The team has a new coach in Brian Schottenheimer on the sidelines in his first season as head coach.

Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith said the Super Bowl expectations remain the same.

"Super Bowl champions," he told reporters in California before training camp began, via ESPN. "That's always the expectation."

Tyler Smith looks on

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith, #73, during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Nov. 5, 2023. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Smith doubled down, saying it was a "realistic goal" and had no reason to question the belief. He pointed to the addition of wide receiver George Pickens and the selection of offensive lineman Tyler Booker to back up his claim.

"I think we built a great core on offense; the addition of George and all the other key piece," he added. "I think drafting Booker (in the first round), he's going to be a hell of a guy just to bolster the front line. And we have many guys across the board, but those are some of the guys who are the key pieces on what we do this year."

Dallas managed to go 7-10 last season despite Prescott’s injury.

Tyler Smith picks up Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, yells out as offensive tackle Tyler Smith, #73, picks him up following a sack by the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sept. 8, 2024. (Scott Galvin-Imagn Images)

However, with the team healthy, they’ve proved to be capable of winning the NFC East. It’s only going to get more difficult as the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl last season and the Washington Commanders appeared to be a real championship threat.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.