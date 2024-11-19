ESPN star getting 'very, very worried' about Jerry Jones, has Joe Biden in mind

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith said Tuesday he had President Biden on his mind when he watched Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk to reporters following the team's loss to the Houston Texans.

Smith said on "First Take" that while he usually enjoyed the Cowboys’ misery, he woke up feeling "sad." The pundit said players like Micah Parsons look like they are about to "see a therapist" because he’s depressed, Cooper Rush is showing why he is a backup quarterback and head coach Mike McCarthy was "melting down" on the sidelines.

He then took a serious tone and said he was getting "very, very worried" about Jones and suggested his health is deteriorating. He mentioned Biden's situation and how the president stumbled multiple times during press conferences and speeches, culminating in a disastrous debate against Donald Trump in June.

"I’m getting very, very worried about Jerry Jones because the only thing that’s worse than the team’s play is his press conferences, or whatever you want to call it when he is in front of the reporters, where he says one thing after another after another," Smith said.

"I find myself thinking about Joe Biden before he backed out of running for re-election and listen, he’s only one month, I think Jerry is one month older than President Joe Biden for crying out loud. I remember when I was on the airwaves, literally guys, 9-10 months ago, and was like, ‘Yo he can’t be the nominee, he can’t make it to the Democratic National Convention, y’all got to change, y’all got to do something to change.’"

Smith said he looked at Jones doing the press conferences with reporters and wondered where the rest of his family was.

"I know you saw me with the video last night and all of that stuff that got posted this morning by my social media person but I didn’t wake up laughing because it’s not a laughing matter," Smith added. "It is a sad state of affairs with the Dallas Cowboys to the point where it is almost an exercise in cruelty to keep laughing at them because of how bad stuff is. That’s just where I’m at with it."

The Cowboys didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Dallas dropped to 3-7 on the year and has yet to win a home game in the 2024 season.