Kermit the Frog set to deliver University of Maryland commencement address: 'I’ll be there!'

The University of Maryland (UMD) is welcoming an unlikely commencement speaker on Thursday to usher off the class of 2025: a bright-green Muppet.

Kermit the Frog, a famous family favorite and self-proclaimed "Amphibitarian," announced the momentous occasion in a YouTube video posted by the university.

In the video, the speaker was hailed as an "environmental advocate," "best-selling author," "Peabody Award winner," "international superstar," "friend to all creatures" and "champion of creativity, kindness and believing in the impossible."

The camera then sharply panned to the awkward Muppet with a screeching sound as Kermit stood in front of a red curtain and announced, "Uh, I guess it's me."

Jim Henson, who created the iconic puppet out of one of his mother's turquoise coats and split ping pong ball in 1955, graduated from UMD in 1960 with a degree in home economics. Henson died in 1990 at 53.

During his time at Maryland, Henson was involved in various elements of theater production and ran a silk screen printing business out of the student union.

It was during a UMD puppetry course that he met his first performing partner and future wife, Jane Nebel, who co-developed their daily puppet show, "Sam and Friends," in Washington, D.C.

The legendary frog visited campus in fall 2024 and sold out the College of Arts and Humanities Dean’s Lecture Series, according to a statement from the university.

He will return from the Muppets Studio, part of the Magic of Disney, to address summer 2024, winter 2024 and spring 2025 graduates.

"I am thrilled that our graduates and their families will experience the optimism and insight of the world-renowned Kermit the Frog at such a meaningful time in their lives," UMD President Darryll J. Pines wrote in a statement. "Our pride in Jim Henson knows no bounds, and it is an honor to welcome Kermit the Frog to our campus, 65 years after Mr. Henson graduated from the University of Maryland. I sincerely thank The Muppets Studio, Disney and their creative teams for making this possible."

Kermit, who is traveling a long way from Sesame Street for the occasion, said nothing could "make these feet happier" than speaking at the university.

"I just know the class of 2025 is going to leap into the world and make it a better place, so if a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I’ll be there!" Kermit said in a statement.

It is unclear if fellow Muppet Miss Piggy or any other members of the fleecy crew will be in attendance.

Every year on Sept. 24, the campus celebrates Henson's contributions to the community.

A statue of Henson and Kermit sitting on a red granite bench was placed just a hop away from UMD's Stamp Student Union in 2003.

The University of Maryland, the Muppet Company and Disney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.