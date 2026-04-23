Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee has a warning for WAGs heading into the 2026 NFL Draft

Perhaps no NFL WAG has ever been dragged harder by the internet than Leanna Lenee.

So now, Travis Hunter’s wife has some advice for the next wave of girlfriends and wives about to step into the spotlight at the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Actually, scratch that. She has a warning.

Because according to Lenee, it doesn’t matter what you do on draft night. You’re going to get ripped anyway.

She hopped on TikTok this week and delivered a brutally sarcastic rundown of what WAGs should — and definitely should not — do when the cameras are rolling.

"Don’t get in the camera because if you get in the camera too much, you are an attention whore and you want this to revolve around you," she said.

But staying off camera isn’t the answer, either.

"Also don’t avoid the cameras and sit down and try to dodge the cameras because then you don’t care about your boyfriend, or fiancé or husband."

From there, Lenee just kept stacking the contradictions.

Stand up too fast? Problem. Stand up too slow? Also a problem.

"Dont cry, because if you cry then you’re dramatic," she said. "But also if you don’t cry then you don’t care about him and you’re just there for money."

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Smile too much? Suspicious. Don’t smile enough? Now you hate him.

"Cheer for your man because that’s important, and if you don’t, then you’ll get hated," she continued. "But also don’t cheer too much because if you do, you’re doing too much and you’ll be hated."

You get the idea.

Lenee has been getting the full internet treatment ever since Hunter became one of the biggest stars in college football, with fans dissecting her every move.

Remember when Deion Sanders had to tell her to stand and applaud Hunter when he was announced as the Heisman winner in December 2024?

The scrutiny didn’t exactly die down from there. It followed the couple through draft season, onto social media and eventually led to both Lenee and Hunter taking a hiatus from the internet.

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So when she says you can’t win, she’s speaking from experience.

Good luck this weekend, ladies!