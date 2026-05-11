Foreign black ops member reveals the secret American unit he loved working with in combat

Delta Force and the 22 SAS have an unbreakable bond.

The 22 SAS is the United Kingdom's Tier One counter-terrorism unit, and its ties to the Tier One units in America are legendary.

Delta Force was literally developed and designed based on the SAS. Delta Force, a shadowy Army unit, is tasked with America's most important no-fail missions.

The Unit was responsible for snatching former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

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SAS member shines light on close relationship with Delta Force.

Former 22 SAS commando Duncan Baillie appeared on Brent Tucker's "Tier1 Podcast" in an episode released Monday. Tucker is a former CAG operator.

The two discussed the immense respect between the units, and the trust they have between them in combat.

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"That's a funny thing, dude. No matter where you go in the world, if you land up in these random places, the first thing I always used to look for, I was like, 'Is there any Delta [guys] here?'...And then you'd find someone, and you know, take the mate thing out of it. What you also realized is that if sh-- went south when you're in this place all by yourself, you've got someone else that you can turn to and say, 'Hey, listen. Here's my number. If you need me, call me.'...That's a safety blanket that's nice to have because you know the level of training they're at. You know what they're capable of. You're like, 'Well, if we have to run and gun, we're doing it together,'" Baillie explained to Tucker.

The two also discussed how close the 22 SAS and Delta Force are "intertwined" and "always will be."

You can check out the awesome podcast below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It really is special the kind of bond the United States and the United Kingdom share when it comes to special operations. There is no unit in the world that is a better friend and ally to Delta Force than the 22 SAS, and anyone who even suggests differently has no idea what they're talking about.

When American operators have to go do something that is incredibly dangerous, you better believe that the 22 SAS is more than willing to go with them.

Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, etc. It doesn't matter the location. The 22 SAS always answers the call when America needs them, and they have shed a lot of blood side by side with their American counterparts in combat.

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In fact, the thumbnail of the YouTube video above is of 22 SAS operator Matt Tonroe and Delta Force operator Jonathan Dunbar, who were killed on a mission together in Syria.

I have no doubt the close relationship between the two units will continue. That's great news for us, and very bad news for our enemies. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.