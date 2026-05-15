Retired Navy admiral makes bombshell claim about UFOs and 'non-human intelligence' controlling them

Are UFOs controlled by non-human entities?

There are few topics in America that generate more attention and interest than UFOs/UAPs.

One of the big reasons why is that there's no clear answer for what is going on up in the sky or down in the ocean.

There are countless videos and stories about unexplainable sightings, but very few concrete answers. Well, prepare for things to get amped up.

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Retired Navy admiral alleges UFOs might have 'non-human' control

Retired Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet is a leading voice in America when it comes to the UAP phenomenon, and he thinks whatever is going on...might not have a human explanation!

Gallaudet said the following, in part, on "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless" when discussing the subject:

I've not seen an alien, and we don't even, that's not really the best term in addition to extraterrestrial, because what we really don't know is where they come from, what their nature is, and again, their intentions. The term that's used in the UAP Disclosure Act and the Age of Disclosures film is non-human intelligence. That I can say, I know we are aware of higher order non-humans intelligence that direct the movement of these phenomena. I've not seen one, but then. What I do know is that the nature of some of these craft is so advanced that and so apparently are obviously under intelligent control that the only conclusion we can make and has been made by those that I've been read into these programs who I know is that there's some kind of higher order non-human intelligence directing them. And I know this from the fact that and I've seen data videos of objects that are so clearly not ours or our adversaries, for example, objects that move between the ocean and the atmosphere and back without any visible interruption in disturbance of the sea surface and high rates of speed, we don't have technology that can do that.

You can watch his full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

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Not ideal if there are non-human entities roaming around controlling whatever is up in the sky. That's a situation I'd very much like to avoid.

It's almost surreal to even think about, but this claim isn't coming from some random guy on the street. It's coming from a retired Navy rear admiral.

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That immediately brings extra gravity and seriousness to the claim. What I do know for sure is that the UFO topic isn't going away. It's here to stay until people get some answers that actually make sense.

What do you think UFOs truly are? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.