Pentagon solves one of its highest-profile UFO mysteries

A pentagon official told Congress Tuesday that the agency has solved a prominent UFO mystery from 2016 which showed what appeared to be an object flying at a high speed just above water.

The object was recorded by a fighter jet from the USS Theodore Roosevelt off the east coast of Florida in 2016 and became known as the "GOFAST" video when it was made public the following year.

The grainy, black and white video, is from a fighter jet’s head-up display and eventually locks onto the object and the pilot can be heard shouting: "Ohhh, got it!... Oh my gosh dude."

Dr. Jon Kosloski, the director of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which is tasked with investigating UFOs, or what the Pentagon calls unidentified anomalous phenomena (UPA), says that the object was not anomalous — or out of the ordinary — and hovering over the water but was in fact 13,000 feet above the sea.

He said the phenomenon was caused by a trick of the eye" called parallax, which made it look like the object is moving much faster.

"Through a very careful geospatial intelligence analysis and using trigonometry, we assess with high confidence that the object is not actually close to the water, but is rather closer to 13,000 feet," said Kosloski, who added that the office has a detailed analysis of the parallax phenomenon on its website.

He said the object, which he did not identify, traveled in a relatively straight, riding trajectory with a slow curving descent near the end of the analyzed video.

Kosloski also presented two other resolved cases the Defense Department calls "The Puerto Rico Objects" and "Mt. Etna," the latter which was captured in 2018 from a UAV flying in the Mediterranean watching Mount Etna as it was erupting. He said he believed the public was not familiar with it.

"And it appears that that object is flying through the plume of superheated gas and ash," Kosloski said.

"This was a rather difficult case to resolve. We had to pull in support from a number of IC and S&T partners and even reach out to a volcanologist. And through very detailed remodeling and pixel-by-pixel analysis of the object as it’s traversing across the clouds, they assess that the object was actually 170 meters away from the plume and not flying through it."

He said his office is still actively investigating cases with an "orange orb" and "a metallic cylinder."

Kosloski was speaking in front of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities. The Department of Defense created the AARO in 2022 so military and government personnel could report UFO sightings in one place.

He said AARO has "not discovered any verifiable evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity or technology."

Kosloski said that despite having resolved hundreds of cases, his office does not believe that every UAP is a bird, balloon or drone. "We do have some very anomalous objects," he said.

It is in contrast to Luiz Elizondo, the former head of the Defense Department's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), who testified to Congress last week that "we are not alone in the cosmos," and that a "cabal" of officials is hiding the information. The AATIP was tasked with investigating UAPs.