Is your camera ticket a fake? Here’s how to tell

Suddenly, a red light camera ticket arrives in your mailbox bearing your name but you weren't even driving that day. This frustrating scenario is catching many drivers off guard. So, what's the deal here? Let's break down these tricky fake tickets and how to fight back when you're wrongly in the crosshairs.

The ticket that might not be a ticket

First things first, not all "tickets" are created equal. If you receive something that looks like a ticket but doesn't have the court's full address or phone number – or worse, it says "Do not contact the court" – you might be dealing with what's cheekily called a "snitch ticket." These aren't real tickets at all but rather attempts to get you to rat out whoever was actually driving. The dead giveaway is usually that they will say something like, "Courtesy Notice: This is not a ticket."

Why are they playing this game?

Because cities often have to pay camera vendors for every ticket issued, whether or not they ever collect a dime. So, when the footage is too blurry to ID the driver, they toss out these "Whoops, was this you?" tickets, hoping you’ll do their homework for them. It’s basically a shady game of "Guess Who?" except you never agreed to play, the rules are rigged and the only prize is an unwanted fine.

Now what?

If you've received a "snitch ticket" (a fake ticket designed to get you to identify the driver), here's what you can do.

Ignore it: Since it's not a real ticket, you're not legally obligated to respond. Many people simply disregard these notices.

Don't identify the driver: Remember, you're under no legal obligation to name who was driving your car.

Check for red flags: Confirm it's a fake by looking for missing court information or the phrase "Do not contact the court regarding this notice."

Stay informed: Keep the notice for your records, but don't let it stress you out. It's not a legal document.

Remember, these fake tickets are just fishing expeditions. You're well within your rights to toss them in the recycling bin and go about your day.

'But it's not me!' – What to do

If you receive a genuine ticket (one with all the court info) but you weren't the driver, you've got options.

1) Contact the police (optional): You can try calling the number on the ticket and explaining the situation. But beware, they might pressure you to identify the actual driver.

2) Stand your ground: Remember, you're not legally required to identify the driver. It's not your job to play detective for them.

3) Go to court: If push comes to shove, you can always contest the ticket in court. Just be prepared for some potential pushback.

Kurt's key takeaways

Dealing with red light camera tickets can feel like navigating a legal minefield. The key is to know your rights, stand firm and don't let anyone pressure you into admitting guilt or identifying others if you're not comfortable doing so. Remember, the burden of proof is on them, not you. Stay informed, stay calm, and if all else fails, seek legal advice. After all, justice shouldn't be a game of "gotcha."

