Cowboys' Dak Prescott faces lurid allegations as wedding abruptly called off

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott and his former fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos called off their luxurious Italian wedding a month before it was set to take place and details poured out about the reason.

While Prescott and Ramos have not commented on the reasoning behind the decision to cancel their nuptials, a Page Six report on Tuesday detailed an issue that popped up in their relationship.

Ramos called off the wedding over his alleged "ongoing infidelity issues," a source familiar with the situation told Page Six. Ramos reportedly believed that Prescott talked to other women during their relationship and stayed with him hoping he would change his ways.

She confronted Prescott with the allegations and the two decided to call off the wedding, according to the report. TMZ Sports reported things came to a head during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties. Ramos posted photos from her party, and Prescott was not included.

Fox News Digital reached out to reps for Prescott and Ramos for comment.

A rep for Ramos told People that the two were "heartbroken that they’re not getting married."

"There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up. It was a mutual decision," the rep told the magazine.

The two were engaged in October 2024 and share two children together.

"They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way," Ramos’ rep added. "It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out."

Prescott and Ramos sent a joint note to their wedding guests announcing the cancelation of their wedding.

"As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday April 10, 2026. It is with heavy hearts that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding," the note read, according to TMZ Sports. "We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers."