Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart was nearly fired from ‘Sabrina’ over racy Maxim photoshoot

Star also reveals she was dropped from 'Scary Movie' cameo on same day for not having 'big enough boobs'

By Emily Trainham Fox News
close
Melissa Joan Hart talks feeling empowered in her body Video

Melissa Joan Hart talks feeling empowered in her body

Melissa Joan Hart told Fox News Digital that although she's happy she didn't do Playboy, partly due to her conservative husband, she isn't ashamed of the Maxim photoshoot. She felt empowered in her body.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Melissa Joan Hart nearly lost one of her most iconic gigs because of a Maxim magazine cover shoot.

The actress, known for beloved '90s sitcoms like "Clarissa Explains It All" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," pivoted to something a bit more mature when she made the decision to do the racy photo shoot in 1999, not knowing the move would almost violate her "Sabrina" contract.

During an appearance on Betches' podcast "Picture Day," she told the story behind a photo of her with Britney Spears at the premiere for "Drive Me Crazy." 

She pointed out that her eyes were bloodshot in the photo because it was "one of the worst days of my life at the time."

MELISSA JOAN HART REFUSED PLAYBOY MAGAZINE OFFER TO PROTECT BROTHER AND FUTURE CHILDREN

Melissa Joan Hart and Britney Spears walk red carpet at Drive Me Crazy in 90s

Melissa Joan Hart at the "Drive Me Crazy" premiere with Britney Spears in 1999. (Ron Galella)

Hart explained that she'd been crying because she'd left the premiere, where her family was in attendance, to fly to another movie set. While she was en route to the airport, she got a call that she'd been fired from the film. She'd been given a cameo in "Scary Movie," but the powers that be decided she "didn't have big enough boobs for that part."

She was sent back to the "Drive Me Crazy" premiere, where her lawyer approached her and said, "Because of your cover of Maxim magazine, you're being fired from your show."

"So, then I really start crying," she recalled, calling it a "dramatic night."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Melissa Joan Hart in a red long sleeve crop top that shows her stomach and belly ring in a photo taken of her as "Sabrina the Teenage Witch"

Hart explained it was believed she violated her "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" contract with her Maxim shoot. (Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Ultimately, Hart was able to keep her job on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." The issue was that, in her original contract, she'd agreed that the Sabrina character would never appear nude or in a way that implied nudity. While she did the Maxim cover to promote "Drive Me Crazy," the magazine referred to her as "Sabrina" on its cover.

Once it was made clear that Hart had no knowledge or control over Maxim using the character's name, the issue was dropped, and she went on to star in the show until it ended in 2003.

'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' cast

Hart starred in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" with Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick. (Getty Images)

In 2023, she told Fox News Digital that, despite the issues the photoshoot caused, she doesn't regret it.

"Everything in retrospect is … in the rearview mirror. Everything looks a little more distant," she explained.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Melissa Joan Hart posing for photo in pink dress

Hart previously told Fox News Digital that she doesn't regret her decision to do Maxim. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

"At the time, what felt like panic and, you know, my career ending and all these terrible things, worked out to turn into really good press around a movie I had launched.

"It ended up being kind of a bonus in a way."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending

Close modal

Continue