EXCLUSIVE: Bill strengthening ‘special relationship’ with UK military introduced on D-Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Just in time for the 81st anniversary of D-Day, a House Republican is introducing a bill to allow greater military technology sharing between the United States and the United Kingdom, promising "we will never forget their friendship."

Titled the Special Relationship Military Improvement Act of 2025, Rep. Mark Green said his bill is meant to further build up the U.S.’s relationship with one of its closest allies. Green asserted that in the current climate of escalating global conflict and tension, sharing technological advances with America’s closest allies is "crucial."

"On the 81st anniversary of D-Day, I’m reintroducing the Special Relationship Military Improvement Act of 2025," the Tennessee Republican said in a statement announcing the bill.

"Our nation can never forget the sacrifice of thousands of Allied soldiers who lost their lives on D-Day and the invasion of Normandy. The price they paid ensured that millions could live free from tyranny. And the best way to commemorate this momentous day is to strengthen our partnership with the United Kingdom—and that’s exactly what this bill does," he said.

CHALLENGES POSED BY TRUMP AND PUTIN PUSH UK TO ADOPT NEW NATO FIRST DEFENSE POLICY

Under the current rules of International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), advances in military technology are the U.S.’s exclusive property when sold to the government. Although Canada is granted exemptions under this regulation, the United Kingdom currently is not.

Green’s bill would amend the Arms Export Control Act to add an exemption for sharing military technology with the United Kingdom as well.

Green called the practice of sharing advancements in American military technology with close allies "common sense."

"The U.S. and the U.K. work together in almost every aspect to share intelligence, fight terrorism around the globe, and ensure that, through our combined military strength, the world can enjoy unprecedented peace," he said.

TRUMP BANS TRAVEL TO US FROM SEVERAL COUNTRIES TO BLOCK ‘DANGEROUS FOREIGN ACTORS’

Green also said that as a veteran and former commander in the 82nd Airborne Division, which made the jump on D-Day, the anniversary "is very personal to me."

He also shared he was "honored" to join several other veterans in Congress in jumping out of original C-47 transport planes over Normandy in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of D-Day in 2024.

"American and British soldiers have fought shoulder to shoulder for over 100 years," Green said. "There are no better warriors to fight alongside the United States. Our friendship cannot be overstated."

BRITISH PM KEIR STARMER MOVES UK MILITARY INTO 'WAR-FIGHTING READINESS'

In a statement to Fox News Digital Green added that "on the beaches of Normandy, it was British soldiers who ran in the sand alongside Americans" and that "when we were attacked on 9/11, it was the United Kingdom that sent soldiers into Afghanistan to help us destroy al-Qaeda and the Taliban that gave them safe haven."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

"We will never forget their friendship in our time of need," he said, adding: "With global threats increasing, sharing technology is crucial."