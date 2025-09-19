Police release murder weapon details in ongoing Burning Man festival killing investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Weeks after a man was found dead at the height of the Burning Man festival, authorities have released a crucial new piece of evidence.

Vadim Kruglov, 37, a Russian national living in Tacoma, Washington, was discovered "lying in a pool of blood" on the night of Aug. 30, just as thousands of festivalgoers gathered for one of the event’s signature burns in Nevada’s remote Black Rock Desert.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about the suspected murder weapon, information authorities believe could be crucial in identifying and apprehending the suspect.

"It appears the injury was caused by a single stab wound to the victim’s neck," the sheriff’s office said in its latest update.

Deputies say they discovered a green kitchen knife next to the victim’s body, which investigators believe to be the murder weapon. A replica photo of the knife was released this week as part of a renewed effort to generate tips from the public.

Officials said the attack occurred around 9:14 p.m., just as the towering wooden effigy was set ablaze, accompanied by fireworks, music and large crowds. An attendee spotted Kruglov’s body and flagged down a deputy, but officials say he was already "obviously deceased" when deputies arrived.

Initially, deputies could only describe him as a White male between 35 and 40 with brown hair. By Sept. 3, he was identified as Kruglov, a first-time attendee at Burning Man.

After learning of his son’s death, Kruglov’s father, Igor, released an emotional video from Russia.

"Words can’t express my feelings," he said. "He stood for justice, and I believe injustice happened here. I want those responsible to face consequences."

Law enforcement is urging festivalgoers to review any photos, videos or recollections from the night of Aug. 30. They are especially interested in the area near 8:00 to 8:45 and I Street between 8:00 and 9:30 p.m. — part of Black Rock City’s distinctive clock-style street grid.

"We are specifically seeking information regarding any suspect identifiers for any person who would commit such a heinous crime," the sheriff’s office previously said.

The homicide capped a turbulent year at Burning Man, which also saw reports of an electrocution, an unplanned childbirth and 44 arrests, more than double last year’s total, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

Burning Man officials said in a statement they are cooperating with law enforcement and urged visitors not to impede the investigation, according to The Associated Press.

"The safety and well-being of our community are paramount," the statement said, adding that support services are available to participants.

The organization did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office.

Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita and Sophia Compton contributed to this report.

