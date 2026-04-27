Bill Maher & David Cross get into heated war of words over 'looney left' & trans rights, including 3-year-old

Bill Maher has a firm message for woke comedian David Cross and his fellow LIBS who continue to avoid using common sense on the trans in sports and trans kids topic.

"Good luck with President Vance," Maher told Cross on the latest episode of the "Club Random" podcast that turned into a tequila-fueled war of words on a topic that is credited with getting President Trump elected.

"As I always say to my woke friends, we voted for the same person. You're just why she lost," Maher told Cross on the defeat Kamala Harris suffered in 2024.

What started as a discussion on trans in sports eventually turned into a war of words with Cross acting as an elitist expert on this subject because his 8-year-old daughter has two trans friends at school, including one who turned trans at age 3. "Three? Well, sure...who can believe a three-year-old? Kids are confused," Maher fired back.

It is this mindset, Maher contends, that develops inside the "Brooklyn bubble" where Cross lives. "I want to be in that bubble. I pay for it and I want my daughter to be in that bubble. It's a good bubble," Cross fired back at Maher over the label.

"It's—a bubble is protection from the s–t that's going on outside of the bubble that I don't—the—the awfulness... and there's no s--t inside the bubble. Uh, no. I mean, there's some s--t but less.

"The bubble is not for me or my wife. It's for a daughter. And uh—the more I can keep her from the uh things that I and my wife think are bad."

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Ah, yes, the Brooklyn bubble is utopia where 3-year-olds turn trans. That mindset, as Maher argues firmly, is why the Democrats are in big trouble in the next election – the looniest of the lefties refuses to understand how insane it sounds for kids to be trans at 3.

Equally insane, Maher notes, is that Cross and his fellow nutjobs continue to act like trans in sports isn’t a problem. When Maher described Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif as "a man beating the dog s–t out of a woman," to win an Olympic gold medal, Cross acted like wasn’t aware of this topic.

However, Cross was quick to point out he’s seen pre-pubescent girls "kick the s–t out of boys."

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This is where the American Left is at in 2026. The unhinged left is still in its bubble and as crazy as ever while there are Maher types who now see how this ultimately will turn out at the polls.

"Democrats lost voters on transgender rights. Winning them back won’t be easy," The New York Times warned last summer . Polling group Blueprint found that a whopping 67% of swing voters thought Democrats became "too focused on identity politics" during the last voting cycle.

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Despite the many chances Maher provided to Cross to come down off his trans hill, the ultra-lib wasn’t willing to bend.

The two agreed they didn’t want "beef" between each other and hugged it out as the podcast ended.