It wasn’t on his shopping list, but a man managed to accidentally shoot himself in the groin at Walmart anyway

Let me get this out of the way before we dig any deeper into this. I did not see the man’s list, so it is completely a guess on my part that it didn’t include accidentally or otherwise shooting himself in the groin on it. There's even a chance that he didn’t have a list at all.

I’m not here to pass judgment either way.

Here’s how it all played out, according to Tampa Bay 28. Sarasota County deputies were called to a Walmart in Venice, Florida, last Thursday after reports of a "popping sound" and "a trail of blood near the bathroom area."

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The responding deputies evacuated the store and cleared it, finding no person of interest inside. When they checked the surveillance video, they spotted a "white male entering the store with a holstered gun in the waistband of his shorts."

The surveillance footage also revealed that the gun discharged while the man was attempting to adjust the gun in the holster. The bullet appeared to have struck the man in the leg and groin area.

That’s definitely not an area of the body you don't want to treat wounds yourself. Particularly not in a Walmart bathroom. The reason deputies didn’t find him at the store when they arrived is that he left to seek professional care for his gunshot to the groin.

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That's a smart decision on his part. You want someone who knows what they're doing putting their expertise to work when you're dealing with that area.

The man was found a short time after the incident at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital campus in Venice. It wasn’t reported if the groin shooter was going to face any charges.

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Whether he's charged with any crime or not, he's going to have to reevaluate a few things. If I were him, I'd start from waking up that day all the way to ending up in the hospital after a trip to Walmart. Was it the shorts? Is there something wrong with the holster? Is there an issue with the gun itself?

There would be a lot of questions I'd be asking myself. But the one change I know I'd be making for sure if I decided the shorts were fine, there's nothing wrong with my holster or my gun, is that the business end isn't going to be pointed toward the groin anymore.