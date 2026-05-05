IV therapy and supplements under scrutiny as experts warn of potential side effects

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As "Fox & Friends" continues its Wellness Week, the conversation has turned toward IV drips, peptides and creatine, with a focus on whether they are helpful health hacks or overblown hype.

The segment featured Lawrence Jones undergoing IV therapy. According to the clinic staff, the treatment is designed to help with stress and overall wellness, making patients "less likely to get sick."

Jones was treated with a cocktail of B vitamins, high-dose vitamin C, magnesium and amino acids.

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The staff also touted the benefits of NAD, claiming it "is going to clear up any brain fog" and is "amazing for physical injury."

When asked about potential downsides, the clinician told Jones, "Honestly, there are no negative side effects," and suggested that "you should sleep really well, wake up really well-rested to your first alarm."

However, family medicine physician Dr. Mike Varshavski expressed concern over the lack of informed consent and the nature of the claims.

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"It's tough to say what actually happened in that visit because there were a lot of promises being made," said the New Jersey-based doctor.

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He compared the human body to a car's fuel tank, warning that "putting more and having it spill all over the place just creates added side effects."

Varshavski noted that over-supplementing is not a harmless endeavor.

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Fat-soluble vitamins "can actually build up in your fat stores and create toxicities," he said, adding that high levels of vitamin B have been associated with a higher cancer risk.

The conversation then shifted to creatine and peptides.

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Varshavski was supportive of creatine, stating that it "actually has great evidence behind it" for explosive movements, though he clarified that it accounts for only about 5% of total fitness enhancements.

In contrast, he described the use of unregulated injectable peptides as "incredibly frightening."

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The FDA does not regulate many of these products, leaving patients vulnerable to "black-market" substances sold for "research use only," Varshavski cautioned.

When it comes to vitamins and miracle cures, he concluded, "it's not as simple as more equals better."