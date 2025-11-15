Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Bill Maher

Bill Maher encourages young men to drink more and get out of their parents’ basement

The late-night host's guest ordered young men to 'get out of the f---ing basement' and take romantic risks

Stephanie Samsel By Stephanie Samsel Fox News
close
Bill Maher explains why he thinks young men should drink more Video

Bill Maher explains why he thinks young men should drink more

‘Real Time’ host Bill Maher and bestselling author Scott Galloway make the case that young men should drink more.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Time" host Bill Maher made the case that young men should drink more during a spirited conversation about rejection, friendships and relationships with the bestselling author of "Notes on Being a Man," a book that sounds the alarm on male loneliness.

On Friday, the late-night host praised author and NYU professor Scott Galloway for calling drinking a "lubricant" to socializing.

"It’s not to excess, but yes, drinking a little bit – maybe sometimes a little too much when you’re an adolescent – is probably better than sitting in that basement," Maher agreed.

Noting that one in five men still live with their parents by age 30, Galloway tore into Big Tech’s role in isolating young men, particularly from romantic relationships. Then, he urged them to take risks and endure rejection in the process.

GAVIN NEWSOM TELLS DEMOCRATS THEY 'WALKED AWAY' FROM MASCULINITY CRISIS IMPACTING MEN AND BOYS

Young man smiling while looking at phone

Democrats need to reach young men where they are on social media, sports and gaming websites, Progress Action Fund founder Joe Jacobson believes. (Getty/Istock)

"The only way you ever get to amazing ‘yeses’ is with a lot of ‘noes,’" the professor added.

"If I could say anything to young men, it’s that the anxiety and depression you will eventually feel in your basement…is far greater than the fear of anything that lays outside of that room for you," Galloway warned. "Get out of the f---ing basement, get off your phone."

He later criticized the "worst thing" young people are facing.

NYU PROFESSOR CLAIMS MANY MOTHERS SHIFTED TO GOP IN 2024 TO HELP THEIR STRUGGLING SONS

"The worst thing that’s happened to young people is the anti-alcohol movement," he charged. "The risk to your 25-year-old liver are dwarfed by the risk of social isolation."

The professor and Maher considered how male loneliness could be contributing to the latest statistic sharpening an already cited rift between men and women.

On Thursday, a Gallup survey reported a record number of young women want to leave the U.S.

YOUNG MEN SHIFTING TO POLITICAL RIGHT IS CAUSING WOMEN TO DISTRUST DATING APPS, SAYS ATLANTIC WRITER

According to the survey, 40% of women ages 15 to 44 said they would move abroad permanently if given the opportunity. Meanwhile, only 19% of their male counterparts said they would like to leave the U.S. for good, marking what Gallup said was the widest gender gap recorded.

Gen Z podcasters reveal how GOP can win back young women Video

"I thought it was ‘cause of Trump, but apparently it’s this," Maher mused.

"It’s true," Galloway replied. "The men aren’t approaching them. You basically have this lack of mating."

VOGUE OP-ED STIRS DEBATE AFTER CALLING BOYFRIENDS ‘EMBARRASSING’ AND SAYING DATING NOW FEELS REPUBLICAN

Maher reflected on how the risks of rejection have changed since he grew up.

"The number one thing men are afraid of is girls," Maher stated. "It’s just, there’s something about that rejection of going up to somebody—like you said—cold. And you just have to get through that. And I feel like we are further from that than ever."

Contrary to other reports, 80% of women still expect men to initiate romantic interactions, Galloway posited.

GEN Z MEN ‘SCARED’ TO DATE, FEAR OF BEING FILMED CREATING ‘COLD WAR’ OF THE SEXES

"Yes, they do," Maher replied. "As they should."

New York skyline, ring and couple

Singles are looking for love in different ways as many are experiencing dating app frustration and fatigue.  (iStock/Bernadeta Serafin)

The author expressed, "One of the things we as men really have to train our boys or give them the skill around is one to endure rejection but also to figure out a way to express romantic interest while making that person feel safe."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rejection in a platonic or a romantic situation is perfectly acceptable, Galloway insisted.

"Guess what?" he asked. "You’re both gonna be fine. Take those shots."

Stephanie Samsel is a digital production assistant at Fox News Digital. She has previously written for Campus Reform and the Media Research Center, covering political bias in education and entertainment. Follow her on X @StephSamsel.

Close modal

Continue