Zelenskyy adviser joins 'Fox & Friends First': Ukraine needs help badly to defend the sky

While Russian forces persist across Ukraine, the adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Ukraine needs air defense aid "badly."

"Every day, every night, we are bombarded by Russian cruise missiles. We need every possible equipment to defend the sky," Ihor Zhovkva told "Fox & Friends First."

He said if NATO will not declare a no-fly zone over the country, then more must be provided to help Ukraine defend against Russian airstrikes.

Zelenskyy is expected to address members of Congress virtually on Wednesday, as Russia continues its multi-front war against Ukraine.

In a letter to members of Congress Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the United States "and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, vicious and illegal war."

Zhovkva said that Zelesnkyy’s speech will be "bright, brave, and courageous."

"Now my president is a symbol not only for Ukrainians, but I think for the whole world."

He said he expects Zelesnkyy to speak about the need for more "defense capabilities" and additional sanctions against Moscow.