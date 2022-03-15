Expand / Collapse search
Zelenskyy adviser joins 'Fox & Friends First': Ukraine needs help badly to defend the sky

Ihor Zhovkva says cities being bombarded day and night by Russian bombs

Adviser to President Zelenskyy: We badly need air defense system Video

Adviser to President Zelenskyy: We badly need air defense system

Ihor Zhovkva, adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the Ukrainian president's virtual address to Congress.

While Russian forces persist across Ukraine, the adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Ukraine needs air defense aid "badly."

"Every day, every night, we are bombarded by Russian cruise missiles. We need every possible equipment to defend the sky," Ihor Zhovkva told "Fox & Friends First."

He said if NATO will not declare a no-fly zone over the country, then more must be provided to help Ukraine defend against Russian airstrikes.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE: ZELENSKYY TO DELIVER VIRTUAL ADDRESS TO CONGRESS WEDNESDAY, PELOSI AND SCHUMER SAY

A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Zelenskyy is expected to address members of Congress virtually on Wednesday, as Russia continues its multi-front war against Ukraine.

In a letter to members of Congress Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the United States "and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, vicious and illegal war."

Zelenskyy a symbol for 'the whole world': Ukrainian adviser Video

Zhovkva said that Zelesnkyy’s speech will be "bright, brave, and courageous." 

"Now my president is a symbol not only for Ukrainians, but I think for the whole world."

He said he expects Zelesnkyy to speak about the need for more "defense capabilities" and additional sanctions against Moscow.

