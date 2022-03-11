White House responds to Putin’s threats to nationalize companies leaving Russia: LIVE UPDATES
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that "any lawless decision by Russia to seize the assets" of international companies ending business operations in the country "will ultimately result in even more economic pain for Russia." Russia President Vladimir Putin had floated the idea of nationalizing companies that refuse to do business in Russia.
Russia and China are doubling down on claims that the United States is conducting biological weapons research in "biolabs" across war-torn Ukraine – assertions that leaders in Washington and Kyiv have called absurd.
Russian diplomat Dmitry Polyanski has requested the United Nations Security Council discuss the alleged research at a meeting Friday, the Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA Novosti reported earlier.
The report also highlighted allegations from Russia’s Defense Ministry that claim the U.S. spent $200 million on Ukrainian labs for a purported "bioweapons program." Russia claims its troops uncovered evidence during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which he calls a "special military operation."
"This is exactly the kind of false flag effort we have warned Russia might initiate to justify a biological or chemical weapons attack," Olivia Dalton, a spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, told Fox News Digital Thursday. "Russia has a well-documented history of using chemical weapons and has long maintained a biological weapons program in violation of international law."
"The rights of those investors and colleagues who are staying in Russia and are working in Russia, must be fully protected," Putin said Thursday, according to a report in RIA Novosti.
"I am asking the government to keep this in mind. Those who are planning to close business - we must act decisively… As the head of the government proposed, we must introduce external control and to transfer these business to those who want to work."
"We have seen reports that Russia may be considering seizing the assets of U.S. and international companies that have announced plans to suspend operations in Russia or to withdraw from the Russian market," Psaki noted in a string of tweets Thursday.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he joined President Biden and Colombian President Ivan Duque at the White House Thursday.
"From countering Russian aggression in Ukraine, to our partnership to address irregular migration and climate change, the U.S.-Colombia relationship is strong and effective," Blinken tweeted of the meeting.
Blinken just got back from a week-long trip to Europe where he met with NATO allies.
Biden said Thursday he planned to designate Colombia as a major non-NATO ally.
