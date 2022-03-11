White House responds to Putin’s threats to nationalize companies leaving Russia: LIVE UPDATES

Russia and China are doubling down on claims that the United States is conducting biological weapons research in "biolabs" across war-torn Ukraine – assertions that leaders in Washington and Kyiv have called absurd.

Russian diplomat Dmitry Polyanski has requested the United Nations Security Council discuss the alleged research at a meeting Friday, the Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA Novosti reported earlier.

The report also highlighted allegations from Russia’s Defense Ministry that claim the U.S. spent $200 million on Ukrainian labs for a purported "bioweapons program." Russia claims its troops uncovered evidence during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which he calls a "special military operation."

"This is exactly the kind of false flag effort we have warned Russia might initiate to justify a biological or chemical weapons attack," Olivia Dalton, a spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, told Fox News Digital Thursday. "Russia has a well-documented history of using chemical weapons and has long maintained a biological weapons program in violation of international law."

