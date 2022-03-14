Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Russia-Ukraine: Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to Congress Wednesday, Pelosi and Schumer say

By Brooke Singman | Fox News
Zelenskyy, Biden have 'substantive conversation' on further steps to support Ukraine Video

Zelenskyy, Biden have 'substantive conversation' on further steps to support Ukraine

Ukraine's president was 'truthful, speaking from the heart,' Fox News contributor Kiron Skinner says.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address members of Congress on Wednesday, as Russia continues its multi-front war against Ukraine.

In a letter to members of Congress Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the United States "and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, vicious and illegal war."

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: LIVE UPDATES

"As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16th at 9:00 a.m.," Pelosi and Schumer wrote, noting that only members of Congress are invited to attend.

Pelosi and Schumer wrote that Congress "remains unwavering" in its "commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression."

WHITE HOUSE WARNS RUSSIA COULD USE CHEMICAL OR BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS IN UKRAINE

They also wrote that they are committed to "passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as to deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine."

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook early Saturday, March 12, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Zelenskyy, earlier this month, spoke on a Zoom video call with more than 280 members of Congress. During the call, Zelenskyy requested more lethal aid, planes, and additional sanctions--specifically to shut down Russian oil imports.

Since that call, President Biden announced a ban on all imports of Russian oil, gas and energy to the United States, targeting "the main artery" of Russia’s economy amid President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.

US REJECTS POLISH PROPOSAL TO TRANSFER MIG-29 PLANES TO UKRAINE, CALLS MOVE ‘HIGH-RISK’

Congress also passed a spending bill, which included an additional $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine. 

Zelenskyy, though, has been pleading with the United States and western allies to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine, as Russia's war against the country continues. 

No-fly zone in Ukraine worth the risks, Putin may attack Western nations, anyway, GOP rep says Video

Biden and NATO have ruled out a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying enforcing it would put the U.S. and NATO in direct confrontation with Russia and would expand the conflict.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, so it is not subject to the Article V provision of the NATO alliance that says when one member country is attacked, all member countries will take action to assist.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report. 

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

