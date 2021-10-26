Youngkin: Issues surrounding education has made the election about Virginians, 'not Republicans and Democrats'

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin told Fox News on Tuesday that the upcoming election on November 2 is not a partisan one so much as it is about issues that transcend party politics.

Youngkin told "Fox News Primetime" while surrounded by supporters in Danville that polling trends are showing he has surpassed his Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe in a state President Joe Biden won by about 10 points only one year ago.

"There is no enthusiasm for Terry McAuliffe. No one is showing up to vote," Youngkin claimed, as 12% of Virginians have voted in the Old Dominion's relatively new early voting system this year.

"It just translates in the fact that he has invited anyone who has ever held office in America in a Democrat seat can come campaign with him," he said, noting that McAuliffe has hosted numerous Democrats from President Obama to failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to campaign with him.

Singer Dave Matthews has also performed at a rally for McAuliffe.

"This is no longer Republicans against Democrats. It’s Virginians coming together to make a statement that they are ready to elect a different kind of governor; a governor who can get things done as opposed to one who is just full of empty promises and a tired 43 year career," Youngkin continued.

While Youngkin was stumping near the North Carolina state line Tuesday, McAuliffe was on the other end of the Commonwealth at the District of Columbia line campaigning with President Biden in Pentagon City.

When asked about the 10-point gap Biden won over Donald Trump in 2020, Youngkin said he is seeing increased support in otherwise reliably Democratic areas in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties near D.C., as well as in the Tidewater region of Norfolk, Newport News and Hampton.

Education has become a top issue for voters, as parents have packed school board meetings in opposition to mask mandates to critical race theory curriculum.

"The biggest issues is education. We’re actually seeing parents stand up and saying hey, listen, I actually have a big say about my kids’ education," Youngkin said.