Levin slams Obama-McAuliffe 'clown show' as ex-Gov. Wilder rips Terry's record on race

Mark Levin claimed Monday former President Barack Obama joined Terry McAuliffe in Richmond to spread misinformation about both Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin and parents concerned about critical race theory while ignoring the Republican ticket's diversity and qualifications.

On "The Mark Levin Show" on Westwood One, Levin, a resident of the Northern Virginia area at the epicenter of the school curriculum debate, said Obama demeaned Virginia parents when he characterized Youngkin's concerns about critical race theory as "phony trumped-up culture wars" and "fake outrage".

"Barack Obama came here and made an ass out of himself; it was quite the clown show," the former Reagan Justice Department official said. "The pathological liar came to Virginia [and] he hasn't changed at all – all you parents out there concerned about [allegations in Loudoun County schools], you're a bunch of clowns and right-wingers [to him]."

Levin claimed the former president's stump speeches did not result in victories for Democratic candidates in previous elections "because people don't want Obama talking in their ear about bullcrap."

He went on to say that Obama likes to portray himself as the champion of the education system particularly in areas with large minority populations like Richmond. He pointed to news that a pro-McAuliffe video featuring Vice President Harris was played in some Black churches in Virginia; which he and other attorneys have questioned the legality of under Internal Revenue Service 501(c)3 code.

"These people are hucksters and fraudsters and they don't give an ‘s’ about your kids or the seriousness you're dealing with with critical race theory and transgenderism as a movement," Levin added, playing more clips of Obama stumping for McAuliffe in the capital city.

Levin claimed Obama doesn't truly show compassion for such political issues in terms of how they affect urban minorities, arguing that despite attacks, President Trump more effectively fought for school choice and HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) funding.

He pointed to former Virginia Democratic Gov. Douglas Wilder, the state's first Black governor, who served in the 1990s.

On Monday, Wilder criticized his fellow Democrat McAuliffe for trying to use incumbent Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's Blackface scandal as a way to reenter state politics:

"He called on all of them to resign from office. A simple apology wouldn’t be enough for him then because it wouldn’t be a springboard for him to come back," Wilder, 90, told WJLA.

"And who did he call to step down? [Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax] who is Black… Is he saying that he’s come back to rescue Black people or to speak for Black people? I think you know the answer to that is ‘no’," Wilder continued, adding he doesn't believe McAuliffe has been a sufficient advocate for HBCUs as well.

Levin referenced Wilder and claimed Obama and McAuliffe have largely ignored Youngkin's down-ballot running mates, both of whom are accomplished candidates of color.

"Douglas Wilder was the first Black governor of Virginia, and the last Black governor because the Democrats voted to defeat two Black women who wanted to be their nominees for governor and chose Terry McAuliffe," he said.

"The irony that they are in these Black churches and Black communities saying vote for Terry McAuliffe, he'll represent you best in Richmond," he added. "Really? The candidate for lieutenant governor on the Republican side – which none of the Democrats ever mention – is a Black woman.

"Winsome Sears was born in Jamaica; a naturalized citizen. As soon as she could she joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Marines, started her own business, and now is running for lieutenant governor."

Levin called Sears a "tremendous candidate" who exemplifies the "American dream," while the Republican candidate for attorney general, Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, is the first Cuban-American to serve in the general assembly.

In Virginia, the three offices are elected separately.