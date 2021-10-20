Virginia governor's race: How to vote

Virginia's gubernatorial election looms with less than two weeks left to vote for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, members on the House of Delegates, and some local office candidates.

Many Virginians will plan to line up on Nov. 2 to cast their vote, but if you can’t make it to the polls the first Tuesday in November, here’s how you can vote.

Early in-person voting

Early in-person voting began Sept. 17, 45 days before the general election. Virginians can look up their local registrar’s office to see where they can vote early.

Virginians do not have to provide a reason why they want to vote early and can show up anytime during the office’s designated hours. Voters are required to bring a valid form of identification or sign an ID Confirmation Statement.

The last day to vote in person before Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 30.

Curbside voting is also available upon request.

RNC TARGETS MCAULIFFE FOR CONTROVERSIAL REMARKS REGARDING CHILDREN’S EDUCATION AS GOVERNOR’S RACE HEATS UP

Absentee Voting

Virginia voters can vote by mail so long as they have requested their mail-in ballot by Oct. 22.

The state recommends voters check to see if their absentee application was received after they have submitted their request.

Voters should then track whether their ballot has been sent to them or received by the home office by using Virginia’s Citizen Portal, though Fairfax County voters should track their ballots here.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be submitted through the U.S. Postal Service or by email or fax.

Absentee ballots will be accepted by the state so long as they are postmarked by Nov. 2 and received no later than Nov. 5 by 5 p.m.

Emergency Absentee Voting

In the case of hospitalization, illness or an emergency situation like the death of a spouse, child, or parent, that prevented an individual from meeting the Oct. 22 deadline to request an absentee ballot, Virginians can still vote by absentee ballot.

An emergency absentee ballot can be requested so long as the request is submitted by 2 p.m. on Nov. 1.

If approved, a designated representative will provide the voter with their ballot. The ballot must then be marked in the presence of the designated representative.

The ballot must be received prior to the close of the polls on Election Day.

TERRY MCAULIFFE ABRUPTLY ENDS INTERVIEW, TELLS LOCAL VIRGINIA REPORTER, 'YOU SHOULD'VE ASKED BETTER QUESTIONS'

Military voting

If a registered Virginia voter is serving in the military or absent overseas they are eligible to vote electronically.

A Virginia DMV-issued ID will be required to submit their ballot electronically.

In the absence of a state-issued ID, the overseas Virginia voter can cast their ballot through the federal postcard application (FPCA) portal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Election Day

For Virginia voters who choose to wait until Nov. 2 to vote in person, they will be required to provide an accepted form of identification or they will be required to sign an ID Confirmation Statement.

If the voter declines to sign the ID Confirmation Statement, they can complete a provisional ballot and will have until noon on Nov. 5 to provide a valid form of ID.

Valid forms of identification include Virginia DMV-issued IDs, student ID, and U.S. government passports.