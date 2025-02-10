Yellowstone to Yosemite: Kevin Costner tells the 'stranger than fiction' story of taming the American frontier

Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.

It's an old adage, one Kevin Costner says holds especially true in the story of the untamed American frontier.

The "Field of Dreams" and "Dances with Wolves" legend brings this idea to life in "Yellowstone to Yosemite," a new three-part Fox Nation series that explores how a seemingly unrelated string of events set the stage for one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

"It's a story about a confluence of tragic events separated by time and space intersecting in a seemingly impossible manner. And somehow something incredible came out of all of it," Costner explained.

"A young boy suffering from severe asthma, a president's assassination, a horrible accident at a wagon wheel factory – unrelated events in most people's minds, but they all needed to happen for this story to unfold, for two men to come together for three days out in the wild. Three days that would change America forever…"

"That's a story worth telling, don't you think?"

Costner teamed up with the Fox Nation platform for "Yellowstone to Yosemite" following the success of his breakout hit, "Yellowstone: One-Fifty."

Through the Hollywood legend's distinctive perspective, the new series traces the footsteps of President Teddy Roosevelt and environmental advocate John Muir's pivotal 1903 Yosemite expedition.

In the process, he brings to life the story of America's indigenous legacy, the outsiders that came along and how Muir became a crusader for America's wildest places.

"Two men embark on a camping trip. These two men have never met before. They pushed through heavy snow, get soaked with rain and wash down steaks with hot coffee," he explained.

"They didn't set out to change America, but what they dreamed up around the campfire – some might call it ingenious. Others might say cunning. But, boy, did it work."

The elements of the tale, all essential to preserving the captivating story of the American frontier, led to America's more structured National Park System today – 150 National Forests, five National Parks, along with the preservation and protection of 230 million acres of land.

The series debuted on the Fox Nation platform over the weekend, with new episodes dropping each week.

