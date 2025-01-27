Fox Nation to premiere 'Yellowstone to Yosemite' with Kevin Costner

Hollywood heavyweight Kevin Costner is teaming up with Fox Nation once again for a new limited series titled "Yellowstone to Yosemite," a sequel to his breakout hit, "Yellowstone: One-Fifty."

"Kevin Costner has a unique ability to capture the American experience and captivate an audience through his extraordinary storytelling," Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson said while announcing the partnership.

The "Dances with Wolves" and "Field of Dreams" star will host and produce the 3-part series that traces the footsteps of 26th President Teddy Roosevelt and environmental advocate John Muir's pivotal 1903 Yosemite expedition.

In the process, he brings to life the story of America's indigenous legacy, the outsiders that came along and how Muir became a crusader for America's wildest places.

These elements, all essential to preserving the captivating story of the American frontier, led to where America's more structured National Park System is today – 150 National Forests, five National Parks, along with the preservation and protection of 230 million acres of land.

"Once in a while, you come across a story that has that truly special mix of elements; it's stranger than fiction and happens against all odds. It results in something that legitimately changes the world for the good and, most importantly, it all really happened," Costner said, speaking to its allure.

"The story of President Teddy Roosevelt and John Muir's camping trip through Yosemite is one of those truly special ones, and I'm excited to dig into the next chapter of the preservation of the American frontier."

Episode one of the series will debut Saturday, February 8, kicking off the streaming platform’s year-long "America 250" campaign, which will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

"With the enormous success of our first project together, there is no filmmaker that better embodies the spirit of America 250 than Costner," Petterson said.

New episodes will drop on the platform each week.