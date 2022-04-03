Yale law students' free speech protest ignores 'consequences' of disruption: Vivek Ramaswamy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy appeared on a segment of "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday to comment on the state of free speech at U.S. colleges. The Yale Law graduate commented on a recent controversy surrounding some of his alma mater's students who disrupted a free speech event held on campus last month, and said that one of the admirable traits of protesting entails facing the consequences.

LIBERAL YALE LAW STUDENTS DERAIL BIPARTISAN ‘FREE SPEECH’ EVENT IN CHAOTIC PROTEST; POLICE CALLED TO SCENE

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Look, I was at Yale and Harvard 10, 15 years ago. I think a lot of those institutions are fundamentally different places today than they were then, and I think the question for the American university is this: Do we want our students exposed to all viewpoints and all perspectives and then decide what they actually believe? Or do we want the university to be a place that continues to indoctrinate them in what they already believe? That is what is at stake, and I think a good litmus test for university. You'll have a lot of university presidents and university leaders say they stand for free speech.

