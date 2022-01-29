Colorado State University has 17 different resources to help students 'affected' by 'free speech'

Colorado State University (CSU) referred students who are "affected by a free speech event" to 17 different departments or resources for help.

The sign, which was posted on the Instagram account of Turning Point USA Rockies Territory earlier this week and reported by Campus Reform, reads, "If you (or someone you know) are affected by a free speech event on campus, here are some resources."

It goes on to list an array of people and departments students can reach out to, including the Dean of Students, Office of Equal Opportunity, Multicultural Counseling, Incidents of Bias Reporting, the Office of Equal Opportunity, the Vice President of Inclusive Excellence, and a Victim’s Assistance Hotline.

Office of Ombuds and the Employee Assistance Program, which are resources available for CSU staff, were also listed.

Also included were departments related to the Student Diversity Programs, such as the Asian Pacific American Cultural Center, the Black/African Cultural Center, the Native American Cultural Center, the Pride Resource Center, and the Student Disability Center.

The account of the conservative student group accused the school of "intolerance" for the sign, writing, "And we haven’t even had an event yet gotta love the intolerance of @coloradostateuniversity."

As Campus Reform reported, CSU has seen multiple incidents of hostility toward conservative students recently. In 2019, CSU President Joyce McConnell sent an email that students said likened an event with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk to blackface and swastikas.

In October, CSU warned students in an email that they will arrest or cite them for trespassing if they are found on school property without first submitting COVID-19 vaccination or exemption information.

The university later sought to clarify their policy on vaccination, telling Fox News that they are "not arresting students who are unvaccinated," and those unvaccinated students are free to come and go from campus, including attending classes, so long as they provide their vaccination information or declare an exemption.

If they come to class before providing their information it "will be considered trespassing."

Colorado State University did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.