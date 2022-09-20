WSJ editorial slams Newsom for climate agenda, argues his policies 'could destroy tens of thousands of jobs'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Wall Street Journal editorial board penned an editorial Tuesday that criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., for aggressive new regulations he imposed on the state's energy production amid already bad shortages.

"California can barely keep the lights on as its climate policies bite the electric grid, but Gov. Gavin Newsom is undaunted," the editorial board wrote. "On Friday he signed no fewer than 40—count ’em 40—new climate bills to amp up California’s green-energy shock experiment."

The editors noted that California's gas prices are still far higher than the national average.

"Even as gasoline prices nationwide have fallen to an average $3.68 a gallon, Californians are still paying $5.45 a gallon. California’s electric rates are already more than double those in neighboring states," it wrote. "This is what happens when politicians try to eliminate fossil fuels with a Molotov cocktail of regulation, taxes, and renewable mandates and subsidies."

The editors blasted Newsom for saying "we're just getting started" last week.

They criticized the legislation for mandating that so-called "clean electricity" power 90 percent of the state completely by 2035, noting that it will require energy companies to "start skewing investments even more to meet the new targets."

"This will require a rapid and massive expansion of battery storage, manufacturing and technology that doesn’t exist," they wrote.

The editors also pointed to an 85% mandated reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions as a troubling part of the policy that will further hamper the state's economy.

"You almost have to wonder if California Democrats are trying to drive away working-class families and businesses to ease the strain on the grid and meet their climate goals," the editors wrote.

"Affluent progressives would then have the state to themselves," they continued.

The editors speculated that the climate policies can be part of an effort by Newsom to position himself as a potential 2024 presidential candidate if President Biden decides not to run. During his interview on "60 Minutes" Sunday, Biden cast doubt on whether he plans to run. He said "it’s much too early" to determine if he will seek re-election.