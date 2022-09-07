Environmental activist warns of 'dire' electricity crisis in California: 'Incompetence piled on ideology'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Environmental Progress founder Michael Shellenberger issued a warning about the dangers California may see what with several counties enduring blackouts and the state facing electricity shortages. On "America Reports," Wednesday, Shellenberger argued California's leadership was operating out of "incompetence piled on ideology," as electricity shortages come following Governor Gavin Newsom's electric vehicle push.

CALIFORNIA HEADED FOR ‘HUGE PROBLEMS’ WITH ITS POWER GRID, SAYS FORMER REAGAN ECONOMIC ADVISER

MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: The message that gets sent when you're on the verge of blackouts, when you have electricity shortages, is that you better not buy an electric car if you want to get to work or go to the grocery store. This is very serious. People die during blackouts. You don't have enough of air conditioning. You have potential catastrophic failures of essential parts of the electrical grid. So we're dealing with sort of incompetence piled on ideology here in California. It's really like a developing economy here where you don't have reliable electricity. The cost of electricity in California went up seven times more than they did in the rest of the United States over the last decade. And yet they still can't maintain our power grid. So it's a very dire situation. It's very serious. And I think the most disturbing part of it is that California has been held up as the model for the rest of the United States by President Biden.

